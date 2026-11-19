A small boy came home from school with injuries and told his father what happened. When the father asked to see the classroom camera, he found footage that has now put two school employees under a police case.

A Pre KG Classroom In Thiruthuraipoondi

At a private school in Thiruthuraipoondi, in Tamil Nadu’s Tiruvarur district, a three year old boy was studying in pre KG. It was an ordinary school day in a room of small children.

A Child Comes Home Hurt

According to the account, the boy returned from school with injuries. He told his father that the teacher and a woman attendant had assaulted him.

The details available do not say what time he came home, or what injuries the father first noticed.

A Father Asks To See The Footage

The father went to the school and looked at the CCTV footage from the classroom. He then recorded the footage on his mobile phone and went to the Thiruthuraipoondi police, asking for action against those responsible.

What The Videos Show

NDTV, which reported the story, said it could not independently verify the videos. According to its description, one clip shows the boy struggling to stand with his hands tied. In another, he seems to bite at the rope to free himself. In a third, he appears to scream, apparently in discomfort or pain. Other children and a woman, believed to be the teacher, are seen seated in the classroom in that clip.

The footage also shows the child bleeding from an injury near his eye.

What Police Say Happened

Police allege that the woman attendant wrapped the boy in a vinyl sheet and tied him up because he was mischievous and did not listen to the teacher.

A senior police officer told NDTV that the attendant is the culprit and the teacher stayed a mute spectator. The officer said the boy appears to have fallen while wrapped in the sheet, and that this caused the injury near his eye.

A Case Against Two

Police have registered a case against the teacher and the woman attendant. Both are accused of cruelty and negligence. The report does not say which sections have been applied, whether anyone has been arrested, or whether a statement has been taken from either accused.

The School’s Move

The school management has reportedly dismissed both employees after the incident. The school has not been named in the available details, and no statement from the management has been reported.

What Happens Next?

Will police arrest the teacher and the attendant, and what will they say in their defence? Will the education department or child welfare authorities inspect the school and its safety rules? How is the boy recovering, and was he examined by a doctor? And will the case lead to stricter checks on how small children are handled in classrooms across the state? None of this has been announced yet.

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