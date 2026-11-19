A tragic road accident in Bihar’s East Champaran district has left a family devastated after a 22-year-old man died in front of his wife and sister. The incident took place on Thursday between Babutola and Banya Tola in the Muffasil police station area of Motihari.

The deceased, identified as Rahul Kumar, was the son of Naresh Singh and a resident of Ward No. 16 in Bastpur village. However, his family has refused to accept the incident as an ordinary road accident and has raised suspicions of a possible planned attack.

Bike Hits Rahul While He Was Standing on Roadside

According to the initial investigation, Rahul was traveling from his village to Motihari along with his wife, Nitika Devi, and his sister, Madhu Devi. Nikita used to go library in the city to study. During his return trip, Rahul took rest in between Babutola and Banya Tola due to some work.

Rahul was resting on the road when another motorcycle came from opposite side hit him, which lead to serious injuries. Residents of that locality brought Rahul to a private hospital in Chhatauni but unfortunately he lost his life.

Family Suspects Planned Attack, Claims Three Bikers Were Present

The incident has prompted many queries in the minds of members of Rahul’s family and the villagers. Family members who got to the Sadar Hospital where Rahul was being examined post-mortem said that there were three people riding motorcycles at the place of accident. They had accused one motorcycle which had collided with Rahul after he had parked his vehicle. They have also accused the person who collided with Rahul saying that he was known as a local inhabitant.

Based on all the claims, it seems that the members of Rahul’s family believe that it was all planned and hence murder might have occurred. But this claim has not yet been verified by the police. No complaint has yet been registered at the police station. SHO of Muffasil Police Station Amit Kumar has stated that action will only be taken when a complaint is lodged.

Rahul Worked in Gujarat, First Wedding Anniversary Was Days Away

Rahul worked at a private company in Gujarat and had returned to his hometown to celebrate the Chhath festival. He married Nitika Devi on November 22 last year. The couple was preparing to celebrate their first wedding anniversary on November 22 this year.

However, just three days before the special occasion, the family received the devastating news of his death. Rahul’s wife was left inconsolable after witnessing the incident. She reportedly fainted due to the shock. His younger brother, Rajan Kumar, and other family members were also left devastated.

Police are expected to take further action after receiving a formal complaint and examining the post-mortem report. The circumstances surrounding Rahul’s death remain under investigation.