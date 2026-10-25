He Was Supposed To Deliver Them, But Where Did The Parcels Go? Flipkart Agent Held With 13 Phones, AirPods And Goods Worth Rs 4.60 Lakh – Shocking Details

A 26-year-old Flipkart delivery agent has been arrested for allegedly stealing customer parcels worth Rs 4,60,512 in Surat and selling the goods instead of delivering them. The Bhavnagar Local Crime Branch (LCB) arrested Rutvik Makwana, also known as Koli, on October 23 after finding him with 13 mobile phones, Apple AirPods, a smartwatch, clothes, perfumes and other products near Gangajaliya Lake in Bhavnagar. Police said the parcels had allegedly been stolen around 15 days earlier.

How Surat delivery agent was caught with goods worth Rs 4.60 lakh

As per reports, the LCB received information that a man was selling mobile phones and other goods without bills or supporting documents on a public road near the embankment of Gangajaliya Lake on Motibaug Road. Police reached the spot and found Makwana with the items.

When asked to produce documents proving ownership, he failed to do so and could not give a satisfactory explanation. Police seized the goods as suspected stolen property and arrested him.

During questioning, Makwana allegedly admitted that he worked as a Flipkart delivery agent in Surat. Police said he would take delivery bags containing phones and other valuable products, allegedly keep the parcels instead of delivering them to customers or returning them to the company, and then abscond.

Surat theft case includes Google Pixel, Samsung and Vivo phones

Reportedly, the recovered goods included 13 mobile phones. Officials listed a Google Pixel 10 A worth Rs 47,000, a Samsung Galaxy S25 FE worth Rs 53,000, two Samsung Galaxy A36 5G phones worth Rs 35,000 each, two Lava Virat Curve 5G phones worth Rs 20,000 each, an AI Nova Pro 5G worth Rs 17,000, a Poco C85X 5G worth Rs 14,000, an HMD Vibe 5G worth Rs 10,000, a Motorola G37 Power worth Rs 15,000, a Vivo T5 Pro 5G worth Rs 45,000 and two Vivo V70 FE phones worth Rs 49,000 each.

Other electronics included Bluetooth devices labelled GoBoult Mustang Torq, Mivi, OnePlus Nord 4 Pro and Vivo Buds, a Fire-Boltt smartwatch and an URBR power bank. Apple AirPods in a white case, valued at Rs 22,000, were also recovered.

Surat case recovery includes perfumes, clothes and personal care products

As per reports, the seized items also included Titan, Spinner, Letigo and Fenton wristwatches; Oscar Big Shot Jazz Club, Oscar Forever Aqua Luxury and Beardo Don perfumes; three Denver Sporting Club body sprays; an Oud of Dubai perfume combo; Pilgrim moisturiser; Dote Key and Ocean face washes; Colgate Max Fresh toothpaste; eight Boroplus soaps; and Power Coating car polish gel.

Police also recovered two white wall chargers with cables, a black belt, a night lamp, an iPhone 17 Pro Max back cover, a silver-coloured bracelet, five pairs of jeans, four T-shirts, coffee-coloured night trousers and a Louis Philippe shirt.

Surat parcel theft case transferred for further investigation

Makwana, a labourer residing in Raj Mandir Paan Wala lane near Hussaini Chowk in Akhlol Jakatnaka, Bhavnagar, was handed over to Gangajaliya police station for further legal proceedings.

The case is registered at Saroli police station in Surat city under Section 306 of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita (BNS). Further investigation is underway.

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