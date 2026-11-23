What started out as a fun-filled school trip to the park ended up resulting in the death of a 10-year-old boy, with his father filing a complaint and the police conducting an investigation into the matter.

An Excursion To A Park

In an incident that occurred on November 21, a school conducted an excursion for a number of its students to Lotus Pond Park. As per reports, the park is located at Moinabad in Hyderabad. It is close to the school which arranged for the excursion.

Both the children who were involved in the mishap were from Class 4.

A Giant Swing For Ten

Lotus Pond Park has a giant swing made of iron frames with the capacity to accommodate 10 children. The children were playing in it.

Swing Usage

As per the information gathered, 10 children were seated on the swing while four children were helping push it.

However, in the course of the process, two of the children who were helping in pushing the swing got down while the other two continued.

The Moment When Something Went Wrong

Both of the two boys who had remained behind the swing to push lost their balance. While looking down, the moving swing hit him and another child.

Rushed to a Private Hospital

The two kids were rushed to a nearby private hospital. Doctors confirmed the death of the 10 year old boy upon arrival at the hospital. According to the report, he sustained critical injuries to his face and waist.

The other child sustained slight injuries.

Complaint by a Father

Following the death of his son, the boy’s father lodged a complaint of negligence against the management of the school. He charged the school with not ensuring proper safety measures and supervision during the tour.

He also charged them of allowing the kids to use the swing beyond its capacity.

These are his claims. Nothing has been proven yet.

Police Begin An Investigation

On the basis of the complaint, police registered a case and started an investigation. The report does not say which sections have been applied, and whether anyone has been named or arrested.

What Is Not Known

The report does not say how many teachers were with the children, or who was in charge of supervising the swing. It also does not say who owns or maintains the park and the swing, whether the swing was in working order, or whether the school responded.

What Happens Next?

Will police find that the school failed to supervise the children, as the father alleges? Who is responsible for the safety of the swing, the school or the park’s owner? Will any official be held accountable? And will schools and park owners now take a fresh look at how children use large play equipment on excursions? None of this has been answered.

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