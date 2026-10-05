He Went to Buy Rs 80 Bananas. Minutes Later, He Was Stabbed 5 Times and Left Bleeding on the Road

The usual shopping trip for bananas ended up in a murder case involving a stabbing in Faridabad following an argument between Laxman and the seller over the cost of the bananas. Laxman, who works as a senior manager in an electric vehicle manufacturing company, went shopping at the intersection of Sector 62 along with his nephew Mahesh, who resides in the same area, which is about two kilometres away from their house. The cost of 12 pieces of bananas was offered at Rs 80 by the vendor. Laxman found the cost too high to pay.

Banana Seller Allegedly Pulls Out Knife After Price Dispute

According to the family members, Laxman was stabbed by the vendor using the knife from his stall after the argument became violent. Mahesh intervened to save his uncle from the attack. The banana vendor then allegedly called his fellow vendors selling food at nearby fast food stands, who assaulted Laxman and Mahesh together before leaving from there. Laxman was stabbed five times in his waist region, whereas Mahesh had four cuts in him.

Two Men Lay Injured as Family Waited for Help

According to the family members, Laxman and Mahesh had to stay in excruciating pain for nearly 20 minutes before their relatives arrived at the spot. It is claimed that local people called 112 for help from police personnel. However, according to Laxman’s relatives, their calls were ignored in time. The relatives quickly took the injured men to the hospital in their private car. Laxman was pronounced dead, while Mahesh was admitted to the ICU and is still in serious condition.

Family Raises Questions Over Police Response

Laxman’s family members have alleged that a faster police response would have been able to save him. He died due to severe blood loss from the stabbing. The family has made a demand for stern action against the offenders. Police have registered a case regarding the incident and arrested the suspects. Further investigation is being carried out to clarify the sequence of events.