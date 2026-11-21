A school morning that began like any other turned into a nightmare for a family in Prayagraj, Uttar Pradesh. Nine-year-old Mohammad Yazdaan left home for school, but he never returned alive. According to reports, the child was allegedly sent back home for arriving late. While making his way home, he was hit by a train and died. Now, his grieving family is demanding answers, questioning the school’s decision and seeking justice for their son.

Sent Back From School, Never Made It Home

Yazdaan had reportedly gone to school that morning, but instead of attending classes, he was allegedly sent home because he arrived late. The nine-year-old was on his way back when he was hit by a train. The tragedy has left his family shattered, with what should have been a normal school day ending in an unimaginable loss. The incident has also raised an important question: Why was a nine-year-old child allegedly sent home alone?

Father Files FIR Against School Administration

Unable to accept the circumstances surrounding his son’s death, Yazdaan’s father has reportedly filed an FIR against the school administration. The family wants to know why the school allowed such a young child to leave its premises without ensuring his safety. His mother, meanwhile, continues to appeal for justice. For her, the loss is beyond words, and she wants those responsible to be held accountable.

Family Questions Police Investigation

Apart from the school administration, the family has also raised concerns over the police’s handling of the case. They are seeking a fair investigation into the circumstances that led to the child’s death and want answers to the questions surrounding the school’s decision.

Who Will Answer for Yazdaan?

A nine-year-old child went to school to study, but his family received his body instead of welcoming him home. The incident has once again brought the issue of children’s safety and school accountability into focus.

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