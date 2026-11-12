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Home > Regionals News > He Went To The Police For Help, But Was Left Unheard: Ghaziabad Man Beaten Twice, Stabbed To Death Amid Allegations Of Police Negligence

He Went To The Police For Help, But Was Left Unheard: Ghaziabad Man Beaten Twice, Stabbed To Death Amid Allegations Of Police Negligence

A man died after being stabbed during a clash in Ghaziabad's Sarvodaya Nagar. Police denied social media claims that the attack or death occurred inside Vijay Nagar police station.

He Went To The Police For Help, But Was Left Unheard: Ghaziabad Man Beaten Twice, Stabbed To Death Amid Allegations Of Police Negligence
He Went To The Police For Help, But Was Left Unheard: Ghaziabad Man Beaten Twice, Stabbed To Death Amid Allegations Of Police Negligence

Published By: Khushi Patel
Published: Thu 2026-11-12 12:06 IST

Two men in Sarvodaya Nagar got into a physical altercation that resulted in the death of one of the men due to a stabbing. The very next day, another clash took place regarding what occurred, according to the social media platform.

An Argument that Escalated Into Violence

This is how the incident unfolded at about 6 pm in Sarvodaya Nagar, which comes under the jurisdiction of the Vijay Nagar police station in Ghaziabad. There was an altercation between two men.

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The police reported that during the clash, one of the men stabbed the other man with a knife.

A Desperate Dash For Help

The wounded man’s family members picked him up and took him to Vijay Nagar police station. Police say they immediately directed the family to move him to a hospital for treatment.

The family did so. But doctors at the hospital declared him dead on arrival.

The Claim That Spread Faster Than The Facts

Soon after, a different account began circulating online. Social media posts claimed that the victim had been attacked, or had died, inside the police station itself.

Police have rejected this outright, calling the claims false and misleading. They have clarified that neither the stabbing nor the death took place inside the station.

It’s What the Police Say That Decides the Case

The government officials have said that there was enough CCTV footage and digital evidence available to determine the exact timeline of events. In simple words, what the police are trying to say is that there is enough evidence which will talk on its own.

Warning to the People Behind the Shares

The government officials have claimed that some people were intentionally sharing the fake news. They further added that the accounts are being traced and an FIR is being registered under the necessary law. Strong legal action was threatened against those people.

Officials further requested people to share no information until they receive an official update from them.

Questions That Persist

This case now contains two narratives. There is the murder of a man resulting from an altercation on the streets, and there is the story of how the family’s visit to the police station became a viral claim about death within it.

What does the CCTV footage show from the point that the victim enters the police station? Who is the accused, and is he under arrest? And will the family, whose account does not form part of the police report, get to speak up?

Also Read: Watch: Wild Elephant Charges At Biker Crossing Dehradun Highway, Man Narrowly Escapes Death In Terrifying Video

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He Went To The Police For Help, But Was Left Unheard: Ghaziabad Man Beaten Twice, Stabbed To Death Amid Allegations Of Police Negligence

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He Went To The Police For Help, But Was Left Unheard: Ghaziabad Man Beaten Twice, Stabbed To Death Amid Allegations Of Police Negligence

He Went To The Police For Help, But Was Left Unheard: Ghaziabad Man Beaten Twice, Stabbed To Death Amid Allegations Of Police Negligence

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He Went To The Police For Help, But Was Left Unheard: Ghaziabad Man Beaten Twice, Stabbed To Death Amid Allegations Of Police Negligence

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He Went To The Police For Help, But Was Left Unheard: Ghaziabad Man Beaten Twice, Stabbed To Death Amid Allegations Of Police Negligence
He Went To The Police For Help, But Was Left Unheard: Ghaziabad Man Beaten Twice, Stabbed To Death Amid Allegations Of Police Negligence
He Went To The Police For Help, But Was Left Unheard: Ghaziabad Man Beaten Twice, Stabbed To Death Amid Allegations Of Police Negligence
He Went To The Police For Help, But Was Left Unheard: Ghaziabad Man Beaten Twice, Stabbed To Death Amid Allegations Of Police Negligence
He Went To The Police For Help, But Was Left Unheard: Ghaziabad Man Beaten Twice, Stabbed To Death Amid Allegations Of Police Negligence

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