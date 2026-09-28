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Home > Regionals News > Head Constable Clings To Hyundai Creta’s Roof For 40 Km As Gutkha Smugglers Speed Away, Viral Video Shows Police Chase In Coimbatore

Head Constable Clings To Hyundai Creta’s Roof For 40 Km As Gutkha Smugglers Speed Away, Viral Video Shows Police Chase In Coimbatore

Coimbatore police chase goes viral after head constable Velmurugan clings to a speeding Hyundai Creta for nearly 40 km to stop suspected gutkha smugglers. Around 200 kg of gutkha was seized.

Coimbatore cop chases Creta carrying 200 kg gutkha (Images: X)
Coimbatore cop chases Creta carrying 200 kg gutkha (Images: X)

Published By: Khalid Qasid
Published: Mon 2026-09-28 11:13 IST

A head constable in Coimbatore reportedly clung to the roof of a speeding Hyundai Creta for nearly 40 kilometres during a police chase to stop suspected gutkha smugglers. The dramatic pursuit took place in the Vilankurichi area after police set up a vehicle checkpoint following information about the alleged transport of tobacco products.

The Karnataka-registered car allegedly refused to stop at the checkpoint and sped away. Suspecting that smugglers were inside, the police team gave chase. During the pursuit, head constable Velmurugan climbed onto the roof of the moving Creta and held on as the vehicle continued at high speed.

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Coimbatore chase stretches nearly 40 kilometres before car is stopped

Reportedly, the chase continued for around 40 kilometres before the vehicle was brought under control near the Coimbatore district border. Police then detained three suspected smugglers travelling in the car.

A senior police official said police had received information that around 300 kilograms of gutkha and other tobacco products were being transported in the vehicle. During the operation, officials recovered around 200 kilograms of gutkha from the car.

Coimbatore police alert control room during high-speed pursuit

As per reports, the three detained men are from Rajasthan and had been travelling from Karnataka, according to the official. A sub-inspector who was following the vehicle on a motorcycle alerted the control room as well as ambulance services while the chase was underway.

The viral footage showing the unusual Coimbatore police operation was reportedly recorded from the ambulance that accompanied the police team. The video has since drawn attention online because of the head constable’s decision to remain on the speeding car.

Coimbatore officials probe source of seized tobacco products

Reports say that police are now investigating where the tobacco products came from and are working to establish the alleged role of the three men in the smuggling operation. The seizure of around 200 kilograms of gutkha forms part of the ongoing Coimbatore investigation.

The operation began with a checkpoint based on prior information but turned into a long road chase before the suspected smugglers were finally detained near the district border. Further details are expected as the Coimbatore police investigation progresses.

Also Read: ‘Battle Of Hapur’ Breaks Out Over Chutney, As Sticks, Bricks And Samosa Spoon Fly; Viral Video Reminds Internet Of ‘Battle Of Baghpat’    

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Head Constable Clings To Hyundai Creta’s Roof For 40 Km As Gutkha Smugglers Speed Away, Viral Video Shows Police Chase In Coimbatore
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Head Constable Clings To Hyundai Creta’s Roof For 40 Km As Gutkha Smugglers Speed Away, Viral Video Shows Police Chase In Coimbatore

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Head Constable Clings To Hyundai Creta’s Roof For 40 Km As Gutkha Smugglers Speed Away, Viral Video Shows Police Chase In Coimbatore

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Head Constable Clings To Hyundai Creta’s Roof For 40 Km As Gutkha Smugglers Speed Away, Viral Video Shows Police Chase In Coimbatore
Head Constable Clings To Hyundai Creta’s Roof For 40 Km As Gutkha Smugglers Speed Away, Viral Video Shows Police Chase In Coimbatore
Head Constable Clings To Hyundai Creta’s Roof For 40 Km As Gutkha Smugglers Speed Away, Viral Video Shows Police Chase In Coimbatore
Head Constable Clings To Hyundai Creta’s Roof For 40 Km As Gutkha Smugglers Speed Away, Viral Video Shows Police Chase In Coimbatore
Head Constable Clings To Hyundai Creta’s Roof For 40 Km As Gutkha Smugglers Speed Away, Viral Video Shows Police Chase In Coimbatore

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