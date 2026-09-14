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Home > Regionals News > Headless Newborn Found By Roadside In Delhi’s Kanjhawala, Police Probe ‘Sacrifice’ Angle

Headless Newborn Found By Roadside In Delhi’s Kanjhawala, Police Probe ‘Sacrifice’ Angle

CCTV footage is being examined, while a possible child-sacrifice angle is also being probed, though no official confirmation has been given.

Headless Newborn Found in Kanjhawala. (Source:Screengrab)
Headless Newborn Found in Kanjhawala. (Source:Screengrab)

Published By: Shamshad Ali
Published: Mon 2026-09-14 20:28 IST

A shocking incident has come to light in Delhi’s Kanjhawala area after the headless body of a newborn was found abandoned by the roadside. The discovery in the Mubarakpur Dabas area has triggered a police investigation, with authorities trying to identify the child and determine the circumstances surrounding the death.

Newborn’s Body Found by Roadside

The body was recovered from the roadside in the area falling under Kanjhawala police station. Local residents alerted the police after noticing the body, following which a police team reached the spot. The police took the body into custody and sent it for post-mortem examination. Preliminary assessment suggests that the newborn may have been around two to three months old. The identity of the child has not yet been established.

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Police Search for Missing Head

Police are now working on two key aspects of the investigation—identifying the newborn and locating the missing head. Investigators are examining CCTV footage from cameras installed in the surrounding areas. The footage is expected to help establish who abandoned the body at the location and trace the events leading up to the incident. Police are also examining the circumstances in which the child died and whether the body was brought to the location after death.

Sacrifice Angle Being Examined

The shocking nature of the incident has also led to speculation among some people that the child may have been sacrificed. However, police have not officially confirmed any such possibility at this stage. The suspected sacrifice angle is therefore being treated only as one of the possibilities being examined as part of the investigation. Authorities are expected to rely on forensic evidence, CCTV footage and the post-mortem findings to establish the facts.

Post-Mortem Report May Reveal Cause of Death

For now, identifying the newborn and recovering the missing head remain among the major challenges for investigators. The post-mortem examination, along with further investigation, is expected to shed light on the actual cause of death and help police reconstruct the sequence of events. Further details are awaited as the probe continues.
Also Read: Sushant Singh Rajput’s Ex-Manager Disha Salian Death Case Takes New Turn: Aaditya Thackeray, Rhea Chakraborty Named In CBI FIR

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Headless Newborn Found By Roadside In Delhi’s Kanjhawala, Police Probe ‘Sacrifice’ Angle
Tags: child sacrifice angleDelhi crime newsDelhi headless newborndelhi policeheadless baby bodyhome-hero-pos-3Kanjhawala newborn caseMubarakpur Dabasnewborn body found

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Headless Newborn Found By Roadside In Delhi’s Kanjhawala, Police Probe ‘Sacrifice’ Angle

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Headless Newborn Found By Roadside In Delhi’s Kanjhawala, Police Probe ‘Sacrifice’ Angle
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Headless Newborn Found By Roadside In Delhi’s Kanjhawala, Police Probe ‘Sacrifice’ Angle
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