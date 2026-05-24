Heartbreaking Chhattisgarh Video Sparks Outrage As Woman Walks 10 Km Carrying 90-Year-old Mother-In-Law On Back For Rs 500 Pension

CHHATTISGARH VIRAL VIDEO: A heartbreaking video from Chhattisgarh has surfaced online, which has left the Internet stunned and furious at the same time. In the video, a tribal woman can be seen taking her 90-year-old mother-in-law on her back for nearly 10 kilometres to a bank where her pension amounting to Rs 500 is distributed every month. The incident occurred in Mainpat, Surguja district, in north Chhattisgarh. As per reports, Sukhmaniya (55), a local from Jangalpara village in the Kunia region, was captured in the video walking while holding her 90-year-old mother-in-law, Sonwari, on her back to the nearest branch of the Central Bank of India (CBI).

Heartbreaking video from Chhattisgarh goes viral

The video has caused a wide stir online and reignited the debate about the truth of the welfare delivery process in the remote rural areas of India.

The accounts of the local people state that the woman, named Sukhmania Bai, walked almost nine kilometres with her aged mother-in-law on her back to collect her pension from a bank. Lack of transport access in the forested area often means that villagers have to walk for long distances over difficult terrain and streams to reach even basic services, according to residents.

Tribal Woman Carries 90-Year-Old Mother-In-Law

Others added that Sukhmania Bai had been travelling for months as pension rules stipulate that the pensioner has to be physically present at the bank before his/her pension can be released, in order to get fingerprints or verify their identity.

What really grabbed people’s attention was the conversation in the video. You hear a man, speaking in the local dialect, asking the woman why she’s carrying her elderly mother-in-law all that way. The woman tells him the bank only gives out the pension money if her mother-in-law comes in person.

‘Bank Demands Physical Presence’

She goes on to explain there’s no transport in the area, and getting to the bank means hiking over rough forest paths and crossing streams. She adds that their family gets about Rs 1,500 as a pension, but it often gets bundled for several months at a time. The woman remembers that the pension used to be delivered locally, or at least getting it was easier back then. Now, with that old system gone, families like hers have to make these tough journeys just to collect basic support.

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