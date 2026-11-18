The Supreme Court on Wednesday refused the Enforcement Directorate’s request for an urgent hearing on its appeal challenging the interim bail granted to Samajwadi Party leader Azam Khan in a money laundering case. The court said the matter could be taken up on Friday, allowing the former UP minister to continue on interim bail.

During the hearing, Justice Joymalya Bagchi, who was part of the bench headed by Chief Justice of India Surya Kant, made the observation, ‘Heavens will not fall, let him be on interim bail’. The comment was made in the context of Additional Solicitor General (ASG) SV Raju seeking a status quo in the matter.

The ED had approached the apex court challenging the Allahabad High Court’s order granting interim bail to Azam Khan. The High Court had observed that the agency’s arrest of the senior Samajwadi Party leader was prima facie malafide while granting him relief.

Seeking urgent intervention, ASG SV Raju made an oral request to the Supreme Court to maintain the status quo and take up the matter immediately. ‘Our case is that we tried to serve the grounds of arrest. He refused to accept them. That is recorded in the panchnama. The learned judges say that because there is no video, and because it was not mentioned before the remand court,’ ASJ SV Raju said during the hearing.

However, Justice Bagchi questioned the urgency and said that there was no need for an immediate hearing.

The bench indicated that the matter would be listed for hearing on Friday and allowed the interim bail granted by the High Court to remain in force until then.