Heavy Rain Triggers Flash Flood in Pahalgam as Lidder River Swells, What Happened Next?

Heavy rain triggered flash flooding in Pahalgam on Tuesday after the Lidder River swelled and overflowed. Several areas were inundated as water levels rose following intense rainfall in South Kashmir. The overflowing river flooded roads and made driving difficult in parts of Pahalgam. However, officials said no casualties or major damage had been reported so far. The situation is being closely monitored as rainfall continues in some parts of the Kashmir Valley.

IMD Issues Alert for Heavy Rain and Landslides in Kashmir

The heavy rains have disturbed the normalcy in Kulgam and Shopian districts. An advisory has been issued by the Meteorological Department for the occurrence of heavy rains, mudslides, landslides and cloudburst in certain parts of Kashmir in the next few hours. Meteorological Centre, Srinagar, informed that the intense rains occurring at the risk locations can lead to flash flooding and landslides.

The authorities have been keeping track of the water levels in the Lidder River and examining the local situation at the affected locations. There is waterlogging on several roads in Pahalgam, which is adding to the troubles of the people there. However, according to the weather office, there will be a decrease in rainfall activity after Thursday.

Heavy Rain 🌧️ in Pahalgam, Jammu & Kashmir. Till 7:30 Pahalgam received 36 mm. 🎥Waki Kashmiri pic.twitter.com/ubRTK9xQTp — Naveen Reddy (@navin_ankampali) September 1, 2026

Jammu and Kashmir Weather Forecast: Dry Spell Likely From September 2

As per the weather office, the state of Jammu and Kashmir may experience dry weather generally from September 2 to September 10. However, it is likely that there might be isolated to scattered rains or thundershowers in some places during this time frame.

Schools Closed in Poonch Amid Heavy Rain

Meanwhile, all schools in Poonch district were ordered shut on Tuesday due to heavy rain and rising water levels in rivers and nallahs. The decision was announced through a notice issued by the Chief Education Officer. Officials said the situation in the district was being closely monitored as heavy rainfall continued to affect several areas.

Nepal Flash Flood Death Toll Rises to 1,003

In yet another devastating tragedy related to a flood, the death toll from deadly flash floods in Nepal has reached 1,003 on Tuesday. The security forces retrieved more bodies from eight districts where the rescue teams were continuing their efforts. Rescuers found themselves struggling because of occasional rainfall and increasing water levels in the rivers in eastern, central, and western Nepal.

As many as 4,000 people, comprising 583 foreigners and some security personnel, are still missing. Close to 12,000 individuals have been successfully rescued, as per the National Disaster Risk Reduction and Management Authority (NDRRMA).

The deadly flash floods occurred as an aftermath of an ice and rock slide or an avalanche near the Nepal-Tibet border on August 26. The river Bhotekoshi carried heavy floodwater downstream, carrying away homes, cars, roads, and bridges.

The flash floods caused destruction in hydropower plants. Sixteen people died on the Chinese side, while around 550 people are still missing in Tibet, as reported by Chinese media outlets.