Heavy Rainfall Triggers Waterlogging, Massive Jams In Delhi-Gurugram; IMD Forecasts More Rains

Delhi-NCR is bracing for another spell of rain on Saturday, with the India Meteorological Department (IMD) forecasting light to moderate showers accompanied by thunderstorms during the morning and evening hours. The forecast comes a day after heavy rain and gusty winds battered the region, triggering widespread waterlogging and bringing traffic to a crawl across several parts of Delhi and Gurugram. The latest spell of rain has once again exposed the region’s vulnerability to waterlogging, with commuters facing long delays on major roads and vehicles struggling to navigate flooded stretches.

Dark Clouds, Heavy Rain Bring Delhi-NCR to a Standstill

Friday afternoon saw a sudden change in weather as dark clouds gathered over Delhi and Gurugram, followed by heavy showers and strong winds. The downpour quickly turned several roads into waterlogged stretches. In Delhi, areas around Mahipalpur and Subroto Park were among those badly affected, with visuals showing cars making their way through flooded roads. Waterlogging was also reported around the Indira Gandhi International Airport, including near Terminal 3 and the underpass towards Vasant Kunj. Palam recorded the highest rainfall in Delhi, receiving 75.6 mm between 8.30 am and 5.30 pm on Friday. Naraina recorded 54 mm, while Janakpuri received 48.5 mm during the same period.

Gurugram Roads Flooded, Traffic Slows for Hours

Gurugram was also hit hard as rainwater accumulated on several major roads and junctions. Rajiv Chowk, Sohna Road, Golf Course Extension Road, Udyog Vihar and roads around Sector 14 witnessed significant traffic disruption. Vehicles moved slowly through waterlogged stretches as the rain overwhelmed parts of the city’s drainage system. The Delhi-Gurugram corridor was particularly badly affected. A severe waterlogging episode near Shiv Murti triggered a traffic jam stretching around 10 km on the Delhi-Jaipur Expressway, with hundreds of commuters stranded for hours.

Commuters Stuck for Four to Five Hours

The rain turned the evening commute into a nightmare for thousands of office-goers. Several commuters reported being caught in snarls lasting four to five hours, while people travelling from Gurugram towards Delhi were stuck for around three hours as traffic crawled through waterlogged stretches. Long queues of vehicles were seen on roads connecting Gurugram with Delhi, while congestion spilled onto adjoining routes. Authorities deployed traffic personnel at major junctions and waterlogging-prone stretches, including NH-48, Sohna Road, Golf Course Road, MG Road, IFFCO Chowk and Shankar Chowk.

IMD Red Alert as Rain Continues

The IMD had issued a red alert for all 11 districts of Delhi on Friday afternoon, warning of moderate to heavy rainfall, thunderstorms, lightning and strong winds. Wind speeds were forecast at 40-50 kmph, with gusts potentially reaching 60 kmph. While Friday’s intense spell brought relief from humidity, it also revived concerns over drainage and waterlogging in Delhi-NCR. With another round of showers forecast for Saturday, commuters have been advised to remain cautious and check weather and traffic updates before beginning their journeys.

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