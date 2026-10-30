Helicopter Carrying Badrinath Pilgrims Crashes Near Joshimath Amid Bad Weather; 6 On Board, Search And Rescue Under Way

A helicopter returning from Badrinath to Dehradun lost contact in the mountains of Chamoli on Friday afternoon. Officials say it crashed near Chayee village, and teams are climbing to the site. The fate of the six people on board has not been officially confirmed.

A Pilgrimage Flight That Never Landed

Pilgrims who visit Badrinath often fly back, to avoid long and risky mountain roads. On Friday, October 30, one such flight did not reach its destination.

The helicopter, operated by Trans Bharat Aviation and registered as VT HCX, took off from Badrinath at around 1.12 pm, bound for the Sahastradhara helipad in Dehradun. On board were the pilot, Captain Himanshu, and five passengers.

Six On Board, One Destination, No Arrival

According to the Chamoli district administration, the helicopter carried six people, five passengers and a pilot. They had gone to Badrinath for darshan and were on their way back.

Breaking: हेलीकॉप्टर क्रैश की सूचना हेलीकॉप्टर में 6 लोग थे, उनकी खोज बीन में जुटी टीम बद्रीनाथ से वापस फटा की तरफ हेलीकॉप्टर जा रहा था विष्णु प्रयाग क्षेत्र की घटना बताई जा रही है, जोशीमठ के पास चाई गांव के पास क्रैश होने की सूचना मेडिकल टीम मौके के लिए रवाना! https://t.co/1SimaxdzTi — Ramraje Shinde (@ramraje_shinde) October 30, 2026

Fifteen Minutes After Leaving Badrinath

About 15 minutes into the flight, as the aircraft was crossing the Joshimath valley, communication broke off. According to the Uttarakhand Civil Aviation Development Authority (UCADA), its tracking system also stopped showing its location.

When The Radio Went Silent Over Joshimath

Air traffic control could not re-establish contact. Reports say efforts to do so failed, and the helicopter was soon reported missing between Joshimath and Badrinath.

The Last Known Spot: A Hill Above Chayee Village

Its last known position was near an Army post on a hill above Chayee village, opposite Joshimath. The village is also spelled Chai or Chaien in reports. District disaster management officer Nand Kishore Joshi said the aircraft crashed near the village in the Joshimath area, now called Jyotirmath.

A Plume Of Smoke And A Missing Signal

The Chamoli district administration said smoke was seen rising near the village after the helicopter went missing. One report said no debris had been found at the time it was filed, so the exact crash site was still being confirmed.

Rain And Snow Closing In On The Route

The weather had been getting worse. Rain and snowfall were forecast along the Badrinath to Joshimath route, which can make both flying and searching harder in the high mountains.

Chief Minister Says He Is Watching Closely

Uttarakhand Chief Minister Pushkar Singh Dhami confirmed the crash in a post on X. He said a joint rescue effort was under way by the district administration, the disaster management department and the State Disaster Response Force (SDRF), and that he was closely monitoring the situation.

Army, ITBP And SDRF Head Up The Mountain

Teams from the Army, the ITBP, the SDRF, the National Disaster Response Force and the police were sent out. An SDRF team from Joshimath left for the site, and another helicopter was sent up to look for the wreckage. Officials said they were working out how to reach the spot across steep terrain.

Whole Fleet Grounded As A Precaution

UCADA grounded the entire fleet of Trans Bharat Aviation as a precaution.

Third Scare For Char Dham Helicopters This Month

The crash follows two emergency landings of Char Dham helicopters earlier this month. One helicopter landed in Rudraprayag because of bad weather, and another was forced down in Tehri after a technical problem.

What Rescuers Have Not Yet Found

Officials have not said how many of the six people survived, if any, or confirmed anyone’s condition. They also have not said what caused the crash.

Weather Or Something Else? The Question Investigators Will Ask

Investigators are likely to look at the weather on the route, the flight path, the decision to take off and the condition of the aircraft. Until there is an official finding, the cause remains unknown.

Families Wait For Word

Relatives of those on board will be waiting for news. The authorities are expected to share confirmed information as soon as the rescue teams reach the site.

What Comes Next For The Mountain Skies Of Uttarakhand

The immediate focus is on the search and on establishing the condition of the six people. After that, aviation authorities are expected to investigate, and questions over how helicopter flights are cleared in changing mountain weather are likely to return. The grounding of the whole fleet may also affect pilgrims who had booked flights during the Char Dham season.

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