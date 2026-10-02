‘Hello, Police? Maine Maa Ka Murder…’ 17-Year-Old Calls Cops After Allegedly Killing Mother in Lucknow- What Was the Reason?

The voice on the line was calm enough to be understood and chilling enough to be remembered. “Hello, police. I have murdered my mother. Please come over.” The caller was a 17-year-old boy in Lucknow. What he reported was not a threat or a prank, but something he said he had already done. Within minutes, officers were on their way to an address in the heart of the city.

Inside Flat 202

Vision Apartment stands near Rajendra Nagar crossing in the Naka police station area, a building where days usually pass without drama. Residents leave for work, children head to school, and doors stay shut for the night. When police reached flat number 202, they found a scene no neighbour had imagined. A woman lay dead inside.

The Woman Who Lived There

Police identified her as Geeta Bhagchandani, 42, who lived in the flat with her family. Neighbours say nothing had prepared them for this. Behind an ordinary door in an ordinary building, her life had ended in a moment of violence, and the people around her are still struggling to believe it.

What Police Say Happened

According to the initial inquiry, a quarrel broke out between mother and son. Police say the teenager, in anger, struck her on the head repeatedly with a wrench. The injuries were grave, and she died at the spot. What the argument was about has not yet been established.

हेलो पुलिस, मैंने मां का मर्डर कर दिया है। आप लोग आ जाओ। Uttar Pradesh के लखनऊ में 17 साल के बेटे समीर ने अपनी 42 साल की मां गीता भागचंदानी के सिर में रिंच से चोट मार-मारकर मौत के घाट उतार दिया है। मारने के बाद ख़ुद पुलिस को फ़ोन कर मारने की जानकारी दी। pic.twitter.com/JJj5RtryEN — Madan Mohan Soni (@madanmohansoni) October 1, 2026

The Son Who Stayed

What makes this case stand out is what came next. The boy did not run. He is said to have phoned the police himself, and he was still at the scene when officers arrived. They took him into protection and began questioning him. Because he is a minor, he is not being named here.

Questions Still Unanswered

Why would a teenager call the police on himself right after such an act? Was it a sudden burst of anger, or something that had been building for a long time? What was said in the final minutes before the attack? Officers are trying to find the reason for the dispute and to piece together the sequence of events inside the flat.

A Neighbourhood Left Shaken

Word spread around the Rajendra Nagar crossing within hours, and fear settled over the nearby homes. For residents, one thought keeps returning: how could an argument inside a family home end this way? The investigation is at an early stage, and the answers may change how this tragedy is understood.

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