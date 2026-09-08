‘Help Me’: Haryana Woman Calls Brothers After Husband’s Assault, He Shoots At Them

A domestic dispute took a violent turn in Hansi area of Hisar district in Haryana on Tuesday when a man allegedly opened fire at his two brothers-in-law. The two men managed to flee the spot and escaped unhurt.

According to reports, Jasbir and Mandeep, the residents of Khark Poonia village, went to visit their sister’s house after she allegedly informed them that her husband was assaulting her. The woman named Saroj married Baru, a resident of Bas village, in 2010 and is currently living in Hansi’s New Mini Model Town.

The incident reportedly took place after a dispute broke out between Saroj and her husband. Saroj subsequently called her brothers for help. When Jasbir and Mandeep reached the house, Baru allegedly became angry upon seeing them at the gate. Baru’s brother Naresh was also present at the spot.

After a heated argument, a scuffle took place out between the two sides in the street. Baru allegedly pulled out a pistol and fired two shots. According to police, one bullet missed its target. When Baru allegedly attempted to fire again, the two brothers managed to grab his hand following which Baru fled the spot.

The police were informed after which cops from Hansi City Police Station reached the location and began investigating the incident.

Jasbir alleged that Baru started consuming drugs after the initial years of his marriage and frequently assaulted his sister Saroj. The couple has two children.

Investigation officer Anil Kumar said police had received information about firing in Model Town. During the preliminary probe, it came to light that the dispute arose following a fight between the husband and wife. The woman later called her brothers to the house. Subsequently, a confrontation took place between the two sides during which Baru allegedly fired two shots from a pistol.