LIVE TV
LIVE TV
TRENDING |
8th Pay Commission Iran War Ind vs Eng 8th Pay Commission Iran War Ind vs Eng 8th Pay Commission Iran War Ind vs Eng 8th Pay Commission Iran War Ind vs Eng
LIVE TV
TRENDING |
8th Pay Commission Iran War Ind vs Eng 8th Pay Commission Iran War Ind vs Eng 8th Pay Commission Iran War Ind vs Eng 8th Pay Commission Iran War Ind vs Eng
LIVE TV
Home > Regionals News > ‘Help Me’: Haryana Woman Calls Brothers After Husband’s Assault, He Shoots At Them

‘Help Me’: Haryana Woman Calls Brothers After Husband’s Assault, He Shoots At Them

The incident reportedly took place after a dispute broke out between Saroj and her husband. Saroj subsequently called her brothers for help. When Jasbir and Mandeep reached the house, Baru allegedly became angry upon seeing them at the gate. Baru's brother Naresh was also present at the spot.

The police were informed after which cops from Hansi City Police Station reached the location and began investigating the incident. (Pic: X and ani)
The police were informed after which cops from Hansi City Police Station reached the location and began investigating the incident. (Pic: X and ani)

Published By: Nakshab Khan
Published: Tue 2026-09-08 15:35 IST

A domestic dispute took a violent turn in Hansi area of Hisar district in Haryana on Tuesday when a man allegedly opened fire at his two brothers-in-law. The two men managed to flee the spot and escaped unhurt.
 
According to reports, Jasbir and Mandeep, the residents of Khark Poonia village, went to visit their sister’s house after she allegedly informed them that her husband was assaulting her. The woman named Saroj married Baru, a resident of Bas village, in 2010 and is currently living in Hansi’s New Mini Model Town.
 
The incident reportedly took place after a dispute broke out between Saroj and her husband. Saroj subsequently called her brothers for help. When Jasbir and Mandeep reached the house, Baru allegedly became angry upon seeing them at the gate. Baru’s brother Naresh was also present at the spot.
 
After a heated argument, a scuffle took place out between the two sides in the street. Baru allegedly pulled out a pistol and fired two shots. According to police, one bullet missed its target. When Baru allegedly attempted to fire again, the two brothers managed to grab his hand following which Baru fled the spot.
 
The police were informed after which cops from Hansi City Police Station reached the location and began investigating the incident.
 
Jasbir alleged that Baru started consuming drugs after the initial years of his marriage and frequently assaulted his sister Saroj. The couple has two children.
 
Investigation officer Anil Kumar said police had received information about firing in Model Town. During the preliminary probe, it came to light that the dispute arose following a fight between the husband and wife. The woman later called her brothers to the house. Subsequently, a confrontation took place between the two sides during which Baru allegedly fired two shots from a pistol.
 
According to police, the accused is currently absconding. The Superintendent of Police has formed two teams to arrest him. Further investigation is underway in the case.
You may also like
--------------------------------------------
Read about our editorial guidelines and standards here.
--------------------------------------------------

Stay informed on all the latest news, breaking news updates, and check all the important headlines in India news, World News, Sports News and Entertainment News on NewsX. Follow Us on Facebook, Twitter.

Add NewsX As A Trusted Source

‘Help Me’: Haryana Woman Calls Brothers After Husband’s Assault, He Shoots At Them
Tags: home-hero-pos-4

RELATED News

2-Year-Old Girl Crushed By Car While Playing Outside Home In Gurugram, CCTV Captures Accident

Who Is Neha Jha? Model-Looking Smuggler Held With 75 Litres Of Liquor In Bihar Train

Judge Vs Judge: Why SC’s Sandeep Mehta Wrote 4 Letters To CJI Against Rajasthan HC Judge

LG Sinha Approves Key Amendments to J&K Industrial Land Policy 2021-30: Why Rs 4,000 Crore Projects Get a Push

He Saved Lives for Decades, But Was Left Alone at 85: BHU Contacted Dr TK Lahiri’s Family in Kolkata, They Refused to Come

LATEST NEWS

Who is Naman Dhir? Mumbai Indians Batter Smashes Record-Breaking 173 Off 64 Balls, Hits 12 Sixes in Sher-E-Punjab T20 League

World Avocado Organisation Deepens Its India Focus with 2026 Campaign, Bringing Avocados Closer to Everyday Indian Cuisine!

Delhi Satya Niketan Building Collapse: ‘Looks Like It’s Going to Fall’ Students Recorded Cracks Minutes Before PG Came Crashing Down

‘Help Me’: Haryana Woman Calls Brothers After Husband’s Assault, He Shoots At Them

Bigg Boss Telugu 10 Twist: All 16 Contestants In Danger Zone, But Why Are None Of Them Housemates Yet?

World Avocado Organisation Highlights Avocado’s Role in Post-Monsoon Wellness as India Enters the Festive Season

Fact Check: Pakistan Cricketers Wear Virat Kohli’s One8 Shoes at Women’s Asia Cup? Here’s What Viral Photos Show

Mysore Mallige Scandal: How A Private Video Leak Became One Of India’s Earliest Viral MMS Controversies

BoroPlus Enters India’s Baby Care Market with ‘FromMaa’

Drinking Water Immediately After Tea Or Coffee: Can It Affect Your Teeth And Stomach? Experts Explain

‘Help Me’: Haryana Woman Calls Brothers After Husband’s Assault, He Shoots At Them

Follow Us

Facebook Twitter Youtube Instagram

NewsX is India’s fastest growing English News Channel and enjoys highest viewership and highest time spent amongst educated urban Indians.

TOP CATEGORIES

QUICK LINKS

‘Help Me’: Haryana Woman Calls Brothers After Husband’s Assault, He Shoots At Them

Follow Us

Facebook Instagram Twitter Youtube

NewsX is India’s fastest growing English News Channel and enjoys highest viewership and highest time spent amongst educated urban Indians.

TOP CATEGORIES

Group Websites

‘Help Me’: Haryana Woman Calls Brothers After Husband’s Assault, He Shoots At Them
‘Help Me’: Haryana Woman Calls Brothers After Husband’s Assault, He Shoots At Them
‘Help Me’: Haryana Woman Calls Brothers After Husband’s Assault, He Shoots At Them
‘Help Me’: Haryana Woman Calls Brothers After Husband’s Assault, He Shoots At Them

QUICK LINKS