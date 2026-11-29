A shocking case of child abuse has emerged from Indore, Madhya Pradesh, where a mother allegedly tortured her seven-year-old daughter over a suspicion that she had stolen Rs 200. The woman reportedly hit the child on the head with a stick and placed her feet on a burning gas stove, leaving them badly burned.

The incident took place in the Banganga area on Friday. The injured girl, identified as Lakshmi, later reached her grandmother’s house with her elder brother. She was crying in pain when her grandmother noticed her condition and asked what had happened.

Following a complaint by the grandmother, police registered an FIR against the accused mother, identified as Pravesh, on November 27.

7-Year-Old Girl Reaches Grandmother’s House Crying in Pain

According to the police, Lakshmi’s grandmother, Savitri Bai Parihar, was at her house in Gali Number 3 when the girl arrived with her elder brother.

The child was reportedly crying and struggling with pain. When Savitri asked her about the injuries, Lakshmi allegedly revealed that her mother had beaten her over the suspicion of stealing Rs 200.

The mother allegedly struck her on the head with a stick. She then placed the child’s feet on a burning gas stove, causing burn injuries.

Mother Allegedly Threatens Grandmother When Questioned

After learning about the incident, Savitri contacted her daughter Pravesh and questioned her about beating Lakshmi and burning her feet. However, instead of answering the allegations, Pravesh allegedly started threatening her mother. She reportedly abused Savitri and told her that she could keep her daughter in whatever way she wanted.

She also allegedly said that nobody else had the right to interfere in how she treated her child. Pravesh later took Lakshmi away from her grandmother’s house. The child’s parents reportedly took her with them following an argument. She is currently with her parents.

Elder Brother Had Allegedly Stolen Rs 200

The victim’s grandfather, Ramsevak, revealed that Pravesh has three children. Lakshmi is the youngest at seven years old, while her two elder brothers are 11 and nine. According to him, the Rs 200 had actually been stolen by the 11-year-old boy from a room in the house.

Fearing that he would get caught, the elder brother allegedly blamed Lakshmi for stealing the money. This reportedly made their mother angry, and she allegedly started beating the younger girl without finding out the truth.

Police Register FIR Against Mother, Investigation Underway

Based on Savitri Bai Parihar’s complaint, Banganga police registered an FIR against Pravesh on Friday. Police called the accused woman to the police station for questioning on Saturday. The child’s parents reportedly work at mills and factories. Police are currently investigating the matter and examining the allegations of assault and child abuse.