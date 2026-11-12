Her Haldi Was Today, Now We Prepare Her Funeral’: Bengaluru Bride-To-Be, Cousin Killed By Truck While Delivering Last Wedding Invite

Sindhushree had one invitation left to hand out before her wedding rituals began. She never made it to the door.

One Last Card To Deliver

Wednesday afternoon in Bengaluru. For Sindhushree, a 27-year-old software professional, the list of things to do before her wedding was almost finished. One relative was still waiting for an invitation.

She set out on a scooter borrowed from a neighbour, with her 19-year-old cousin Vidya, her aunt’s daughter, riding pillion. It was meant to be a short errand.

3.30 Pm Near Deepanjalinagar Metro

At around 3.30 pm, near Deepanjalinagar Metro station on Mysuru Road, a Rajasthan registered truck travelling towards Mysuru allegedly hit the scooter from behind, according to police.

The impact threw both women onto the road. The truck then ran over them. Both died on the spot.

A Calendar Full Of Celebrations

The dates ahead tell their own story. Sindhushree’s haldi and Bale Shastra ceremonies were set for Thursday. Her wedding reception was fixed for Sunday, November 15, and the wedding itself for November 16 in Nagamangala taluk of Mandya district.

Instead of the haldi, her family gathered at the Victoria Hospital mortuary.

A Father’s Words At The Mortuary

Her father, Nanjundappa, an autorickshaw driver, broke down while speaking to news agency IANS. Sindhushree was his only daughter.

He said she was supposed to celebrate her haldi that day, and that he was preparing to cremate her instead. The house, he said, had been full of wedding preparations. Everything, in his words, was over now.

The Second Loss

Vidya was a student who had completed her pre-university course. Her death has deepened the grief among relatives who had been getting ready for the wedding.

A Driver Who Fled, And A Family That Wants Answers

The truck driver ran away after the accident and left the vehicle behind. Byatarayanapura traffic police seized the truck and registered a case on a complaint from Sindhushree’s father.

Relatives questioned why heavy goods vehicles were moving through the locality and demanded accountability. They alleged that restrictions on such vehicles could have prevented the tragedy.

What Happens Next?

The bodies were sent for post-mortem. Police say they will examine CCTV footage from nearby areas and collect expert reports. A senior officer confirmed this.

Questions remain. Where is the driver, and will he be traced? What will the footage show about how the collision happened? And will the family’s demand for answers on heavy vehicle movement lead to any change on this stretch of road?

For a family that spent days preparing for a wedding, the next ceremony will be a funeral for two young women.

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