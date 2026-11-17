Room booked on Monday evening, a silence that lasted way too long and a master key. These were the three ingredients for disaster that the Varanasi police discovered upon opening the door of KJ Hotel.

A Couple Enters a Hotel

On Monday night, 20-year-old Vikas Kesari, who resided in BLW Pahadi Gate, went to KJ Hotel in Baragaon police station area of Varanasi, Uttar Pradesh. The hotel is located on the road leading to Babatpur Airport.

Alongside him was 23-year-old Priya Kesari, who hailed from Baragaon Basni. It was reported that Vikas booked the room after introducing her as his relative.

A Complicated Relationship

It is reported that the duo had been in a long-term relationship. Additionally, Priya was the sister-in-law of Vikas’s elder brother.

The Room Went Quiet

As time progressed, the staff felt the lack of noise and activity from the room and got themselves uneasy. They reported to the police.

Behind The Locked Door

The Baragaon police came to the hotel, unlocked the room door with their master key, and were astonished by what they saw.

Priya’s body was found lying in the bathroom floor. There was a cut mark in her neck, which seemed like she died with the help of some kind of sharp weapon. Vikas’s body was found hanging from a ceiling fan.

Forensics & Post Mortem

A forensic team arrived and collected evidence from the room. Both the bodies were taken into custody for post mortem.

The Fixed Marriage

According to Baragaon police station in-charge Pankaj Pandey, early investigation suggests that the marriage of Priya had been fixed elsewhere. It seems like they had an argument about that.

Early signs suggest that Vikas might have murdered Priya first and then hanged himself. Nevertheless, police say that they are looking at all aspects of the case.

Questioning Family Members

The police are also interrogating the family members of both individuals. There is an ongoing investigation to find out the cause and the complete process that led to the deaths in the room.

Next Steps

What will be found in the post-mortem and forensic reports regarding their deaths? Was there any information known in their families regarding the quarrel or hotel visit? Were the rules of check-in properly followed at the hotel? The police have not answered these questions yet.

Also Read: Caught On Cam: Men Dance Atop Moving Thar Ahead Of Two Ambulances, Driver’s Blazing Siren Fails To Stop The Madness In UP’s Hapur