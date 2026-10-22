High-Speed Scorpio Collides With Bike on New Madhubani Four-Lane, Incense-Stick Businessman Dies on the Spot in Muzaffarpur

A midnight collision on the Madhubani Four-Lane in Bihar’s Muzaffarpur turned fatal when a speeding Scorpio collided head-on with a motorcycle, killing an agarbatti trader on the spot. The impact was so severe that the SUV caught fire and was soon engulfed in flames, triggering panic among people near the accident site. The accident occurred around 12:30 am on Wednesday night along the Madhubani Four-Lane stretch of the Muzaffarpur-Patna New Bypass under the Sadar police station area.

Scorpio-Bike Collision on Muzaffarpur Four-Lane Turns Fatal

According to the available information, a new Scorpio travelling at high speed collided head-on with a motorcycle. The biker suffered fatal injuries and died at the spot. The deceased was identified as Ashok Kumar, a resident of Madhubani village who worked in the agarbatti business. The collision sparked chaos in the area as locals gathered at the scene.

Scorpio Catches Fire After Impact, Occupants Jump to Safety

The crash took a more alarming turn when the Scorpio caught fire immediately after the collision. As flames spread through the vehicle, its occupants reportedly jumped out to save themselves.

The police and fire brigade were alerted and rushed to the spot. However, the Scorpio had already been completely gutted by the time the fire engine arrived. Most of the vehicle was destroyed in the blaze.

Villagers Raise Safety Concerns Over Missing Underpass

The fatal accident has also sparked anger among local residents, who raised concerns about road safety on the busy stretch. Local resident Pankaj Kumar said the absence of an underpass makes crossing the road difficult for people and exposes them to the risk of accidents. Residents expressed concern over the lack of a safe crossing facility and the danger faced by people who need to cross the four-lane road.

Police Send Ashok Kumar’s Body for Postmortem

Sadar police station SHO Navlesh Kumar Azad reached the accident site with a police team after receiving information about the crash. The police took custody of Ashok Kumar’s body and sent it to Shri Krishna Medical College and Hospital (SKMCH) for a postmortem examination. Officials said they were gathering further details about the Scorpio involved in the accident. Further legal action is underway.