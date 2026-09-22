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Home > Regionals News > Return From Wedding Turns Fatal In Himachal Pradesh As Four Young Men Die After Car Flies Into 200-Metre Ravine In Kullu

Return From Wedding Turns Fatal In Himachal Pradesh As Four Young Men Die After Car Flies Into 200-Metre Ravine In Kullu

Himachal Pradesh’s Kullu district witnessed a fatal road accident as a car plunged into a 200-metre-deep ravine near Haripur, killing four people and seriously injuring another.

Four people die in an accident in Kullu, Himachal Pradesh
Four people die in an accident in Kullu, Himachal Pradesh

Published By: Khalid Qasid
Published: Tue 2026-09-22 11:04 IST

Four people were killed and one was seriously injured after a car plunged into a nearly 200-metre-deep ravine on NH-305 in Himachal Pradesh’s Kullu district, in the Ani area, late Monday night. The crash took place near Haripur, between Nigan and Nimla, when car number HP-35-9123 reportedly went out of control and fell off the road. The victims were young men from Jabo village who were returning from a wedding ceremony. The accident triggered panic in the area, with the police, administration, fire department and local residents joining the rescue operation.

Himachal Pradesh accident leaves four young men dead in deep ravine

As per reports, the four deceased have been identified as Rahul Rana, 25, Bal Krishna, Vikas alias Vicky and Gunjan. All four were residents of Jabo village, Post Office Karana, Tehsil Ani. They died on the spot after the vehicle crashed into the ravine. Suresh Kumar, 28, also from Jabo, survived the crash but suffered serious injuries.

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Local residents helped take Suresh to Civil Hospital, Ani, for treatment. The deaths of four young men from the same village sent a wave of grief through the Jabo area, where news of the Himachal Pradesh crash spread quickly.

Himachal Pradesh rescue teams struggle to reach wrecked car

Reportedly, the accident was reported at around 3 a.m., when the car suddenly went out of control near Haripur and plunged off the road. Because the vehicle had fallen into a deep ditch, reaching the crash site was difficult. Police teams reached the spot after being alerted and began rescue and relief work with local people.

Teams from the Ani administration, police and fire department also joined the operation. In the Himachal Pradesh accident, rescuers had to work for several hours to reach and evacuate the victims from the difficult terrain.

Himachal Pradesh crash rescue operation continues until Tuesday morning

The rescue and relief operation continued until around 8 a.m. Tuesday. Four people were confirmed dead, while one person was seriously injured and shifted to hospital. The crash site and damaged vehicle were examined as part of the initial response.

Police have now started an investigation to determine how the car lost control and plunged into the ravine. The Himachal Pradesh authorities are also continuing the necessary proceedings following the deaths.

Himachal Pradesh village mourns four deaths after wedding return

According to reports, the men had been returning from a wedding ceremony when the accident occurred. The car fell into the ravine between Nigan and Nimla after reportedly losing control, turning what had been a journey home into a tragedy for the Jabo village.

With four young men from the same village killed in the Himachal Pradesh road accident and Suresh Kumar injured, grief has spread across the Jabo area as the circumstances surrounding the crash remain under investigation.

Also Read: Bihar Minister Shockingly Calls Assault On Class 10 Students ‘Isolated Incident’ As Jamui Molestation Video Goes Viral    

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Return From Wedding Turns Fatal In Himachal Pradesh As Four Young Men Die After Car Flies Into 200-Metre Ravine In Kullu
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Return From Wedding Turns Fatal In Himachal Pradesh As Four Young Men Die After Car Flies Into 200-Metre Ravine In Kullu

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Return From Wedding Turns Fatal In Himachal Pradesh As Four Young Men Die After Car Flies Into 200-Metre Ravine In Kullu

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Return From Wedding Turns Fatal In Himachal Pradesh As Four Young Men Die After Car Flies Into 200-Metre Ravine In Kullu
Return From Wedding Turns Fatal In Himachal Pradesh As Four Young Men Die After Car Flies Into 200-Metre Ravine In Kullu
Return From Wedding Turns Fatal In Himachal Pradesh As Four Young Men Die After Car Flies Into 200-Metre Ravine In Kullu
Return From Wedding Turns Fatal In Himachal Pradesh As Four Young Men Die After Car Flies Into 200-Metre Ravine In Kullu
Return From Wedding Turns Fatal In Himachal Pradesh As Four Young Men Die After Car Flies Into 200-Metre Ravine In Kullu

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