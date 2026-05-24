Himachal Pradesh Weather Forecast Today (24 May 2026): Shimla, Manali, Dharamshala & Kullu Witness Rainfall Chances, Cool Winds And Cloudy Skies

Himachal Pradesh Weather Forecast Today (24 May 2026): Himachal Pradesh is currently under pleasant weather condition as several hilly districts of Himachal Pradesh are seeing a decrease in their temperature level, cloudy skies, gusty winds, and increase in the rainfall activity. As per the weather experts, western disturbances, moisture carrying winds, and strengthening pre monsoon systems are supporting the change in weather across the Himalyan region. Many popular tourist spots like Shimla, Manali, Dharamshala, Kullu, Solan, and Mandi are witnessing cool daytime temperature with cloud movements, along with light rainfall and lightning activity around these parts of Himachal Pradesh, and because of this many tourists and people are visiting this places from the North India. Weather experts believe that because of this kind of weather some incidences can happen too as during rain in hilly regions landslides are a common thing so authorities have advised the tourists and residence to exercise caution during this time.

Himachal Pradesh Live Temperature Update

Himachal Region Temperature Weather Condition Sunrise Sunset Moonrise Moonset Shimla 22°C Cloudy skies with rain chances 05:24 AM 07:10 PM 11:29 PM 10:03 AM Manali 19°C Cool winds and thunderstorms likely 05:20 AM 07:07 PM 11:25 PM 09:59 AM Dharamshala 24°C Light rainfall activity possible 05:22 AM 07:08 PM 11:27 PM 10:01 AM Kullu 21°C Gusty winds and cloud movement 05:21 AM 07:07 PM 11:26 PM 10:00 AM Solan 25°C Pleasant and cloudy weather 05:25 AM 07:09 PM 11:30 PM 10:04 AM Mandi 26°C Thunderstorm chances increase 05:23 AM 07:08 PM 11:28 PM 10:02 AM

Why Is Himachal Pradesh Witnessing Sudden Weather Changes?

Meteorologists have pointed out that the sudden change in weather is due to the western disturbances and the inflow of moisture from the north along with the intensification of pre-monsoon systems over the state. The winds carrying moisture moving over the Himalayan region are leading to rapid development of clouds over several hill regions of Himachal Pradesh like Shimla, Manali, Dharamshala, Kullu, and Solan. Weather forecasters have also pointed out that the movement of clouds from the upper parts of the Himalayas has helped in lowering the temperature over some parts of the state, creating cool and pleasant weather for the locals as well as visitors. Pre-monsoon systems are still active over the northern part of India and hence sudden rainfall and thunderstorm activity are likely to occur mainly in the afternoons and evenings. Clouds along with gusty winds will lead to lower temperatures over several hill stations. Meteorologists feel that such an unstable weather system will continue over Himachal Pradesh in the coming days.

Himachal Pradesh Weather Yesterday vs Today Comparison (23 May vs 24 May 2026)

Himachal Region Yesterday Temperature Today Temperature Yesterday Weather Today Weather Weather Change Shimla 24°C 22°C Sunny with mild clouds Cloudy skies with rain chances Cooler with increased cloud activity Manali 21°C 19°C Pleasant and partly cloudy Cool winds and thunderstorms likely Temperature dropped with storm chances Dharamshala 26°C 24°C Warm and cloudy Light rainfall activity possible Increased humidity and rainfall chances Kullu 23°C 21°C Partly cloudy Cloud movement and gusty winds Stronger winds and cloud cover Solan 27°C 25°C Sunny intervals Pleasant and cloudy weather Cooler and cloudier conditions Mandi 28°C 26°C Warm daytime weather Thunderstorm chances increase More unstable weather conditions

What Is The 15-Day Weather Forecast For Himachal Pradesh?

Date Expected Temperature Weather Trend 24 May 2026 18°C – 26°C Cloudy skies and rainfall likely 25 May 2026 18°C – 25°C Thunderstorm activity continues 26 May 2026 17°C – 25°C Cool winds remain active 27 May 2026 17°C – 24°C Moderate rainfall possible 28 May 2026 16°C – 24°C Cloud activity increases 29 May 2026 16°C – 23°C Gusty winds likely 30 May 2026 16°C – 23°C Rainfall chances remain active 31 May 2026 15°C – 22°C Pleasant weather conditions continue 1 June 2026 15°C – 22°C Thunderstorms possible 2 June 2026 15°C – 23°C Cloud cover remains active 3 June 2026 16°C – 24°C Light rainfall activity continues 4 June 2026 16°C – 24°C Cool temperatures persist 5 June 2026 17°C – 25°C Gusty winds and showers likely 6 June 2026 17°C – 25°C Pre-monsoon activity strengthens 7 June 2026 18°C – 26°C Rainfall intensity may increase

According to meteorologists, Himachal Pradesh will keep experiencing favorable weather conditions such as cloudiness, cooler temperatures, rainfall, and increased possibilities of thunderstorms within the coming days because of intensified pre-monsoon activities within northern India and Himalayan regions. Weather scientists have said that intensified western disturbances coupled with winds carrying moisture content are facilitating rapid cloud development and instable weather in many hill districts, including Shimla, Manali, Dharamshala, Kullu, Solan, and Mandi. The weather phenomena is likely to bring about increased probability of light to moderate rainfall, lightning activities, and wind gusts, particularly in afternoons and evenings. Continuous cloudiness and rainfall have been identified by experts as factors responsible for maintaining low temperatures in many hill stations. This is resulting in favorable weather conditions for tourists and other people. Some hilly regions may experience decreased visibility, slippery roads, and stronger winds due to thunderstorms. The local weather department has advised travelers and other locals to be careful due to rains and to follow weather forecasts. Meteorologists predict that rainfall and thunderstorms will gradually intensify within the coming days due to intensified pre-monsoon activities in Himalayas.

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