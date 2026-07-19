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Home > Regionals News > Himachal Pradesh Weather Update: IMD Issues Red Alert In 5 Districts As Heavy Rain Triggers Flash Floods, Landslides

Himachal Pradesh Weather Update: IMD Issues Red Alert In 5 Districts As Heavy Rain Triggers Flash Floods, Landslides

Authorities place 5 districts on high alert for flash floods and cloudbursts. NDRF and SDRF teams deployed; avoid travel to hill sites.

IMD Issues Orange Alert for Hailstorms in Himachal
IMD Issues Orange Alert for Hailstorms in Himachal

Published By: Shamshad Ali
Last updated: Sun 2026-07-19 19:21 IST

The India Meteorological Department (IMD) has issued a top-level Red Alert for five districts in Himachal Pradesh for July 20 and 21. The weather department warned of heavy to extremely heavy rainfall, which is highly likely to trigger widespread landslides, flash floods, and rapidly rising water levels in local rivers. Authorities have cautioned that these severe conditions could cause extensive disruption to transport networks, electricity, and communication lines across the hill state. Residents in low-lying areas have been advised to remain highly vigilant as monsoon fury is expected to intensify over the coming days.

Which Districts Will Be Hit Most?

Following the IMD’s warning, a Red Alert has been sounded for Chamba, Kangra, Mandi, and Sirmaur districts on July 20. The weather office extended this top-tier alert to cover Chamba, Kangra, Kullu, Mandi, and Sirmaur on July 21, forecasting isolated spells of exceptionally heavy downpours. “Light to moderate rainfall will occur across most parts of the state, while heavy to extremely heavy rainfall is likely in several isolated districts over the next 48 to 72 hours,” said Sandeep Kumar Sharma, a Senior Scientist at the IMD Shimla center. He added that cloudburst-like events cannot be ruled out in the high-altitude zones.

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Authorities Issue Strict Advisory for Residents and Tourists

The state government has urged residents and tourists in the affected areas to avoid all non-essential travel during this period. People have been strictly advised to stay away from riverbanks, steep slopes, and known landslide-prone stretches. Sharma encouraged citizens to stay updated by monitoring official weather bulletins frequently published on the IMD’s website and social media handles. Furthermore, the weather department warned that the relentless downpours could inflict severe damage on standing crops and the region’s crucial horticulture sector. Hoteliers have also been asked to brief guests about safety protocols, while major national highways have set up temporary checkpoints to regulate vehicular movement.

Emergency and Rescue Teams Deployed 

According to state administration officials, emergency response units—including the National Disaster Response Force (NDRF), State Disaster Response Force (SDRF), Quick Response Teams (QRTs), local police, Home Guards, fire services, and medical teams—have been placed on high standby. District administrations have been instructed to ensure that adequate buffer stocks of food, clean drinking water, emergency medicines, and essential supplies are securely placed. Standard Operating Procedures (SOPs) have been activated to ensure that if any remote villages become cut off due to road blockages, relief operations can be launched immediately.

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Himachal Pradesh Weather Update: IMD Issues Red Alert In 5 Districts As Heavy Rain Triggers Flash Floods, Landslides
Tags: Himachal flash flood warning July 2026Himachal weather update todayIMD red alert Himachal districtsKangra Chamba Mandi rain alertKullu Sirmaur weather report

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Himachal Pradesh Weather Update: IMD Issues Red Alert In 5 Districts As Heavy Rain Triggers Flash Floods, Landslides

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Himachal Pradesh Weather Update: IMD Issues Red Alert In 5 Districts As Heavy Rain Triggers Flash Floods, Landslides
Himachal Pradesh Weather Update: IMD Issues Red Alert In 5 Districts As Heavy Rain Triggers Flash Floods, Landslides
Himachal Pradesh Weather Update: IMD Issues Red Alert In 5 Districts As Heavy Rain Triggers Flash Floods, Landslides
Himachal Pradesh Weather Update: IMD Issues Red Alert In 5 Districts As Heavy Rain Triggers Flash Floods, Landslides

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