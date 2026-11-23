A man filed a case in court claiming that he was not married since there never was any validity to their marriage in the first place. After 15 years, the High Court ruled in favour of the man, and there is a lesson in this decision for all inter-religious couples in Tamil Nadu.

Summary of the Ruling

The Madras High Court ruled that an inter-religious marriage between a Hindu and a Christian cannot be performed or registered under the provisions of the Hindu Marriage Act of 1955, since this act can only apply to a marriage between two Hindus. The case is titled Naveen Kumar v Vigneshwari.

This ruling came from a Bench consisting of Justices CV Karthikeyan and S Raveekumar.

Registration of a Marriage In February 2009

The case revolves around a marriage registered in February 2009. The man subsequently filed an action in court in an attempt to annul the marriage.

It is claimed by the man that the lady tricked him into signing as a witness to another marriage in the registrar’s office. However, the lady refuted the allegation stating that the marriage was performed with his consent.

The Family Court Rules Against Him

The family court rejected the suit of the man in 2019 because it refused to believe the man’s claim that he was a Christian.

The man appealed against the verdict to the High Court.

The Baptismal Certificates Alter the Story

The high court based its decision on the baptisms certificates of 1998 and 2006, concluding that he was a Christian when the marriage was registered.

Moreover, the bench held that there was no performance of the marriage ceremony prior to the registration despite the marriage certificate.

What The Court Said About The Law

The Court explained that Section 5 of the Hindu Marriage Act permits marriages only between two Hindus, while Section 8 only provides for registering such marriages.

According to the judgment, a conjoint reading of the two sections makes it clear that a marriage between a Hindu and a person of another religion cannot be solemnised and validated by mere registration under the Act.

It also held that Section 7A, which recognises self respect marriages in Tamil Nadu, would not apply if either party is not a Hindu.

Two Other Routes The Court Pointed To

The Court noted that marriages between Christians and persons of other religions can be solemnised under the Indian Christian Marriage Act, 1872, if its procedures are followed. Alternatively, the Special Marriage Act, 1954 provides a legal route for interfaith marriages.

Since neither procedure had been followed here, the Bench held that registration under the Hindu Marriage Act could not make the marriage valid.

The Order

Relying on the Supreme Court’s decision in Gullipilli Sowria Raj v Bandaru Pavani, the Court set aside the family court’s judgment and declared the marriage registration null and void.

It also directed that the judgment be circulated among marriage registrars across Tamil Nadu, to ensure they follow the legal requirements. Advocates N Easwaran and R Veeramani appeared for the appellant.

What Interfaith Couples Should Know

This section contains generalized facts from the case ruling, and not legal advice.

As per the ruling, the Hindu Marriage Act applies to two Hindus. In case of marriage between partners of two religions, then the decision of the court suggests two statutory alternatives – the Special Marriage Act, 1954, and, in case when one partner is a Christian, the Indian Christian Marriage Act, 1872. The Court also emphasized that a registration certificate cannot make valid an invalid marriage from the beginning. Couples should seek legal counsel for the procedure that best suits them.

What Happens Next?

Are there any chances that registration offices in Tamil Nadu will review their approach to mixed marriages because of the circulation? Will the woman appeal to the Supreme Court? What impact will it have on couples who have been registered according to the Hindu Marriage Act? These questions remain unanswered.

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