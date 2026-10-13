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Home > Regionals News > Hindu Man and 24-Year-Old Muslim Woman Check Into Lucknow Hotel; 6 Hours Later She Fell From the 10th Floor and Was Found Dead, What Happened?

Hindu Man and 24-Year-Old Muslim Woman Check Into Lucknow Hotel; 6 Hours Later She Fell From the 10th Floor and Was Found Dead, What Happened?

A 24-year-old woman dies after falling from the 10th floor of a Lucknow hotel, while the man staying with her reportedly flees.

A 24-Year-Old Woman Dies After Falling From Lucknow Hotel (Image: X)
A 24-Year-Old Woman Dies After Falling From Lucknow Hotel (Image: X)

Published By: Khalid Qasid
Published: Tue 2026-10-13 07:59 IST

A 24-year-old woman lost her life after she fell off the 10th floor of Hotel Celestial Manor in Lucknow on Tuesday evening. The accident occurred at about 6 pm in the Sushant Golf City police station jurisdiction. The deceased lady is named as Samreen who had stayed in the hotel along with Avneesh Jaiswal who belongs to Sultanpur. It is reported that Jaiswal escaped after the death of the girl by falling off the building. The police is investigating the situation.

What happened at the Lucknow hotel?

According to the information available, Samreen and Avneesh reached the Lucknow hotel in the morning and were staying in room 1037. They entered the hotel at 11:46 am. Later in the afternoon, Samreen fell from the room on the 10th floor of the hotel.

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The circumstances that led to her fall have not been established in the information available. It is also unclear what happened between the time the two checked in and the incident. Avneesh reportedly left the hotel after Samreen fell.

Who was the woman who died in Lucknow?

Reports say that Samreen was the daughter of Mohammad Tajju, who lives in Lucknow’s Chowpatia area. She lived in Hata Surat Singh in the Chowk locality. Avneesh Jaiswal, who had been staying with her at the hotel, is a resident of Sultanpur.

How police investigated the Lucknow incident

The police then contacted the field unit to investigate the scene. The unit documented the area using photographs and videos.

The body of Samreen was then taken to the mortuary for an autopsy. The autopsy is part of the process after the death, although there is still no explanation about the fall.

What remains unclear about the Lucknow case?

No verified information has been provided about the cause of the fall, the events immediately before it or the reason Jaiswal reportedly left. Details of any police statement on these aspects were also not available. Without verified reports of comparable incidents, drawing parallels with other cases would be premature.

Also Read: Watch Here: Woman Beats Young Boy In Broad Daylight In Baghpat; Onlookers Film Assault As She Assaults Him, What Triggered The Incident?    

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Hindu Man and 24-Year-Old Muslim Woman Check Into Lucknow Hotel; 6 Hours Later She Fell From the 10th Floor and Was Found Dead, What Happened?
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Hindu Man and 24-Year-Old Muslim Woman Check Into Lucknow Hotel; 6 Hours Later She Fell From the 10th Floor and Was Found Dead, What Happened?

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Hindu Man and 24-Year-Old Muslim Woman Check Into Lucknow Hotel; 6 Hours Later She Fell From the 10th Floor and Was Found Dead, What Happened?

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Hindu Man and 24-Year-Old Muslim Woman Check Into Lucknow Hotel; 6 Hours Later She Fell From the 10th Floor and Was Found Dead, What Happened?
Hindu Man and 24-Year-Old Muslim Woman Check Into Lucknow Hotel; 6 Hours Later She Fell From the 10th Floor and Was Found Dead, What Happened?
Hindu Man and 24-Year-Old Muslim Woman Check Into Lucknow Hotel; 6 Hours Later She Fell From the 10th Floor and Was Found Dead, What Happened?
Hindu Man and 24-Year-Old Muslim Woman Check Into Lucknow Hotel; 6 Hours Later She Fell From the 10th Floor and Was Found Dead, What Happened?
Hindu Man and 24-Year-Old Muslim Woman Check Into Lucknow Hotel; 6 Hours Later She Fell From the 10th Floor and Was Found Dead, What Happened?

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