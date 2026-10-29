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Home > Regionals News > Hollywood Movie Like Robbery Takes Place In Delhi, Robbers Loot Rs 2.3 Crore At Gunpoint; Planned Escape, Getaway Vehicles Ready – Who Are They?

Hollywood Movie Like Robbery Takes Place In Delhi, Robbers Loot Rs 2.3 Crore At Gunpoint; Planned Escape, Getaway Vehicles Ready – Who Are They?

Four armed men robbed Rs 2.3 crore from an office in Delhi’s Lahori Gate area, threatened an employee at gunpoint and escaped in a car as police scan CCTV footage.

Four Armed Men Rob Delhi Office Of Rs 2.3 Crore At Gunpoint (Image: X)
Four Armed Men Rob Delhi Office Of Rs 2.3 Crore At Gunpoint (Image: X)

Published By: Khalid Qasid
Published: Thu 2026-10-29 12:54 IST

Four men allegedly robbed an office of Rs 2.3 crore at gunpoint in Delhi’s Lahori Gate area on Wednesday, threatening an employee before taking the cash from a cupboard and escaping in a car. The robbery took place in the area under the Church Mission police station, with the accused apparently having arranged a getaway vehicle in advance. The men stuffed the money into a bag and fled, while an accomplice reportedly waited in a car parked in front of Old Delhi Railway Station.

How the Delhi robbery unfolded inside the office

Reportedly, the four accused entered the office armed with guns and threatened the employee present there. They then took the cash kept inside a cupboard, packed it into a bag and left the premises. The amount stolen was Rs 2.30 crore, making it a major cash robbery in Delhi during the festive season.

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The men appeared to have planned their escape before carrying out the crime, as a car was ready for them near Old Delhi Railway Station. An accomplice was waiting in the vehicle to help them flee with the stolen money.

Delhi police scan CCTV footage to identify the accused

As per reports, the accused were reportedly captured on CCTV cameras while escaping with the cash. Police teams are examining the footage to identify the men and establish how they carried out the robbery before leaving the area.

Four police teams have been formed to investigate the Delhi case. Officers are scanning CCTV footage along the suspected route taken by the accused, from the office where the robbery took place to the locations through which they allegedly escaped.

FIR registered as Delhi police launch investigation

An FIR has been lodged against the robbery at Lahori Gate police station. The authorities are trying their best to find out the identities of the accused individuals, based on CCTV footage that will help determine the path taken by the getaway car.

This probe involves finding out how everything happened, and who all were there at the scene of crime, including the accomplice who had been waiting for the accused in the vehicle.

Also Read: 17-Year-Old Girl Saved From Marriage To 42-Year-Old Man In Hyderabad; Police Stop The Wedding And Arrest All Involved – Full Details     

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Hollywood Movie Like Robbery Takes Place In Delhi, Robbers Loot Rs 2.3 Crore At Gunpoint; Planned Escape, Getaway Vehicles Ready – Who Are They?
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Hollywood Movie Like Robbery Takes Place In Delhi, Robbers Loot Rs 2.3 Crore At Gunpoint; Planned Escape, Getaway Vehicles Ready – Who Are They?

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Hollywood Movie Like Robbery Takes Place In Delhi, Robbers Loot Rs 2.3 Crore At Gunpoint; Planned Escape, Getaway Vehicles Ready – Who Are They?

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Hollywood Movie Like Robbery Takes Place In Delhi, Robbers Loot Rs 2.3 Crore At Gunpoint; Planned Escape, Getaway Vehicles Ready – Who Are They?
Hollywood Movie Like Robbery Takes Place In Delhi, Robbers Loot Rs 2.3 Crore At Gunpoint; Planned Escape, Getaway Vehicles Ready – Who Are They?
Hollywood Movie Like Robbery Takes Place In Delhi, Robbers Loot Rs 2.3 Crore At Gunpoint; Planned Escape, Getaway Vehicles Ready – Who Are They?
Hollywood Movie Like Robbery Takes Place In Delhi, Robbers Loot Rs 2.3 Crore At Gunpoint; Planned Escape, Getaway Vehicles Ready – Who Are They?
Hollywood Movie Like Robbery Takes Place In Delhi, Robbers Loot Rs 2.3 Crore At Gunpoint; Planned Escape, Getaway Vehicles Ready – Who Are They?

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