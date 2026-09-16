Horse Bitten 6 People, Owner Unknown: Why Did It Attack Kanpur Residents? Police Probe Death

Residents of Kanpur were left frightened after a horse allegedly attacked and bit more than six people in a locality. The repeated attacks created panic among people using the road. At least three injured people were taken to hospital for treatment. One of them, a woman identified as Afsana, was reported to be seriously injured. The incident also raised questions about the horse’s owner and why the animal suddenly became aggressive.

Woman Attacked While Taking Food To Her Husband

Afsana was reportedly on her way to give food to her husband when the horse attacked her. According to her family, she was simply passing beside the animal when it suddenly bit her. The attack left her seriously injured. She was taken to the emergency department of a medical college for treatment.

But the horse reportedly continued moving around the area and attacking other people. Several residents were allegedly bitten in separate incidents. The repeated attacks soon became a major concern for locals. People were afraid that the animal could attack another passerby.

We Could Not Understand Why The Horse Bit Her: Afsana’s Husband

Afsana’s husband, Mohammad, expressed shock over the incident. He said his wife was merely walking past the horse when it attacked her. He could not understand why the animal suddenly became aggressive. Mohammad also said he was at the hospital when the horse was beaten to death. He said he did not know who had killed the animal as his focus was on his wife’s treatment.

#कानपुर में पागल घोड़े का आतंक, 3 लोगों पर हमला कानपुर के चकेरी क्षेत्र में एक बेकाबू घोड़े ने जमकर दहशत फैलाई। घोड़े ने एक महिला समेत तीन लोगों पर हमला कर घायल कर दिया। लोगों ने मशक्कत के बाद घोड़े को खाली प्लॉट में बंद किया, जहां मंगलवार सुबह वह मृत मिला।@Uppolice… pic.twitter.com/zUDaAUpNM7 — TNP NEWS (@TNPNEWS1) September 15, 2026

Kanpur Police Took Horse Into Custody

After receiving information about the attacks, police intervened and secured the horse. The animal was reportedly taken to a plant and kept there to prevent further attacks. However, the situation later took another turn. Angry locals entered the plant and allegedly beat the horse to death. Police were subsequently informed about the animal’s death. ACP Ashutosh Singh said police had received information about the horse’s death. The Municipal Corporation was also informed. A civic body team later took away the horse’s body. A post-mortem is expected to help establish the cause of death.

Who Was The Horse’s Owner?

The identity of the horse’s owner remains unclear. According to police, no person has so far come forward to claim the animal. This has become one of the key questions surrounding the incident.

Authorities are also looking into how the horse came to be roaming on the road and whether anyone was responsible for it. ACP Ashutosh Singh said the horse had bitten around half a dozen people, while three were undergoing treatment. Police have not yet confirmed the reason behind the horse’s aggressive behaviour.

Why Did The Horse Attack People?

The exact reason for the attacks is still unknown. There has been no final explanation from police or the civic authorities about what caused the horse to behave aggressively.

The incident has also renewed concerns about animals roaming freely on city roads. Kanpur has previously witnessed concerns involving stray dogs, cows and bulls. However, the horse attack has brought a different kind of risk into focus.

For now, authorities are trying to establish the circumstances surrounding the attacks, identify the horse’s owner and determine the cause of the animal’s death.