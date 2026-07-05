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Home > Regionals News > Hoshiarpur Central Jail Case: Officials Arrested for Allegedly Running Drug, Mobile Smuggling Network Inside Jail

Hoshiarpur Central Jail Case: Officials Arrested for Allegedly Running Drug, Mobile Smuggling Network Inside Jail

Punjab Police arrest a Deputy Jail Superintendent and a warden over alleged drug and mobile smuggling in Hoshiarpur Central Jail after a viral inmate video sparks a major investigation and political uproar.

Punjab Police arrest jail officials in Hoshiarpur Central Jail drug smuggling case after viral inmate video. (Photo: Pexels)
Punjab Police arrest jail officials in Hoshiarpur Central Jail drug smuggling case after viral inmate video. (Photo: Pexels)

Published By: Sudeep Singh Rawat
Published: Sun 2026-07-05 21:11 IST

A major corruption scandal erupted in Punjab after the arrest of a Deputy Jail Superintendent and a warden who are accused of helping smuggle drugs and mobile phones into the Hoshiarpur Central Jail. The case has drawn widespread attention after a video of the incident went viral, which was recorded by a jailed gangster.
 
The Punjab Police have confirmed that Deputy Superintendent Harbhajan Singh was taken into custody by the Crime Investigation Agency (CIA) Staff during the night of July 4 and 5. The arrest was reportedly linked to an FIR which was registered at the City Police Station, Hoshiarpur, on June 14.
 
According to the officials, the accused have been booked under the sections of the Punjab Prisons and Correctional Services Act, the NDPS Act, and the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita.
 

SIT Investigation Uncovers Network Inside Jail

Senior Superintendent of Police Sandeep Malik said the case began after a complaint from the Jail Department. A Special Investigation Team (SIT), led by SP Major Singh, was formed to investigate the allegations. The early probe revealed that a mobile phone was recovered from the jail, which confirmed suspicions of illegal communication channels. The SIT later expanded the investigation and examined digital records, financial transactions, and witness statements.
 
Authorities revealed that the inquiry led to the arrest of 12 individuals so far. Investigators also uncovered evidence of financial transactions worth several lakh rupees, suggesting the existence of an organised network operating within the prison system.
 

Viral Video Sparks Outrage and Political Debate

The controversy escalated after inmate Manpreet Singh Manna released a video from inside the prison that quickly went viral on social media. In the viral video, he accused Deputy Superintendent Harbhajan Singh of forcing him to smuggle drugs and subjecting him to harassment when he refused. 
 
When the video was out, the jail authorities conducted a separate internal inquiry. A SIM-less mobile phone was later recovered from Manna’s possession inside the jail that added another layer to the investigation. 
 

Legal Action and Ongoing Probe

Both arrested officials are expected to be produced in court as police seek remand for further questioning. Authorities believe more individuals may be involved as the investigation into the alleged prison smuggling network continues.
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Hoshiarpur Central Jail Case: Officials Arrested for Allegedly Running Drug, Mobile Smuggling Network Inside Jail
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Hoshiarpur Central Jail Case: Officials Arrested for Allegedly Running Drug, Mobile Smuggling Network Inside Jail
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