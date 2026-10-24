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Home > Regionals News > Hot Air Balloon Rides to Resume in Delhi’s Baansera’s Park From November 15: Check Price, Timings and Other Details

Hot Air Balloon Rides to Resume in Delhi’s Baansera’s Park From November 15: Check Price, Timings and Other Details

The ticket price has been reduced from Rs 2,400 to Rs 2,000 per person. Student groups will be eligible for a special discounted rate of Rs 1,500 per person. The tethered hot air balloon ride will take visitors to a height of around 100 to 150 feet. Each ride will last between seven and 12 minutes.

The tethered hot air balloon ride will take visitors to a height of around 100 to 150 feet. (Representative AI image)
The tethered hot air balloon ride will take visitors to a height of around 100 to 150 feet. (Representative AI image)

Published By: Nakshab Khan
Published: Sat 2026-10-24 14:54 IST

Delhi is set to bring back the thrill of hot air balloon rides at Baansera Park, near Sarai Kale Khan, from November 15. The ride will be available at reduced fares this season allowing visitors to enjoy aerial views of the national capital at affordable prices. The ride is being operated by the Delhi Development Authority (DDA) in collaboration with a private operator 
 
The ticket price has been reduced from Rs 2,400 to Rs 2,000 per person. Student groups will be eligible for a special discounted rate of Rs 1,500 per person. The tethered hot air balloon ride will take visitors to a height of around 100 to 150 feet. Each ride will last between seven and 12 minutes.
 
According to the proposed schedule, rides will operate in two slots daily from 6.30 am to 8.30 am and from 4.30 pm to 6.30 pm.
 
The service will be subject to weather conditions and directions issued by the authorities. In North India, November to February is generally considered a favourable period for hot air ballooning. However, operations may be suspended if conditions are unsuitable, say reports.
 
Initially, the service will operate with a single hot air balloon. A second balloon may be introduced later, depending on demand and the response to the service.
 
The Delhi Development Authority (DDA) has confirmed the development regarding the balloon ride. All required approvals have been secured, including a Directorate General of Civil Aviation (DGCA) licence permitting tethered hot air balloon rides at heights of up to 150 feet. Trial runs will be conducted before the service is launched,” a report in Times of India quoted Air Safari operators as saying. 
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Hot Air Balloon Rides to Resume in Delhi’s Baansera’s Park From November 15: Check Price, Timings and Other Details

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Hot Air Balloon Rides to Resume in Delhi’s Baansera’s Park From November 15: Check Price, Timings and Other Details

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Hot Air Balloon Rides to Resume in Delhi’s Baansera’s Park From November 15: Check Price, Timings and Other Details

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Hot Air Balloon Rides to Resume in Delhi’s Baansera’s Park From November 15: Check Price, Timings and Other Details
Hot Air Balloon Rides to Resume in Delhi’s Baansera’s Park From November 15: Check Price, Timings and Other Details
Hot Air Balloon Rides to Resume in Delhi’s Baansera’s Park From November 15: Check Price, Timings and Other Details
Hot Air Balloon Rides to Resume in Delhi’s Baansera’s Park From November 15: Check Price, Timings and Other Details
Hot Air Balloon Rides to Resume in Delhi’s Baansera’s Park From November 15: Check Price, Timings and Other Details

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