A wedding celebration turned into a nightmare in Haryana’s Panipat when a flower-decorated Scorpio SUV carrying a newlywed couple collided with a tractor-trolley and overturned several times before plunging into agricultural fields. The bride, identified as Nancy, suffered serious injuries, including a leg fracture, and had to undergo surgery. The groom, Sunny alias Ashish, escaped unhurt, while the SUV driver sustained critical injuries and was referred to Sir Ganga Ram Hospital in Delhi for further treatment. The accident took place near Seenk village after the couple’s wedding in Jind district.

Newlywed Couple’s Car Crashes After Wedding Farewell

According to the family, the wedding ceremony took place in Morkhi village of Jind district. After the wedding rituals, Nancy was bid farewell from her parental home at around 9 pm on Saturday. The newlyweds were travelling in a flower-decorated Scorpio SUV when the vehicle collided with a tractor-trolley near Seenk village in Panipat district. Following the collision, the driver reportedly lost control of the SUV. The vehicle veered off the road, plunged into nearby agricultural fields and overturned several times. The impact left the Scorpio badly damaged.

Bride Undergoes Surgery, Groom Escapes Unhurt

Nancy sustained serious injuries in the accident, including a fracture in her leg. She was rushed to a hospital, where doctors performed surgery to treat her injuries. Her husband, Sunny, also known as Ashish, was fortunate to escape without any injuries. However, the condition of the SUV driver was reportedly critical, and he was referred to Sir Ganga Ram Hospital in Delhi for specialised treatment.

Wedding Joy Turns Into Family’s Nightmare

The accident left both families shocked, as the newlyweds had barely begun their journey together when the crash occurred. What was meant to be a joyful homecoming after the wedding turned into an emergency, with the bride and driver requiring medical attention. Further details about the circumstances of the collision and whether any official investigation has been initiated were not immediately available.

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