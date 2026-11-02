House Arrest’ At Trump Towers? Gurugram Resident Claims Builder Disabled Lift Access To His 36th-Floor Home

A home on the 36th floor of a luxury residential tower is expected to offer comfort and convenience. But for one family at Gurugram’s Trump Towers, even using the elevator allegedly became a 30 to 40 minute ordeal. The resident claimed that the lift access to his apartment was restricted, forcing his family to contact the building helpdesk every time they needed to travel between floors.

The complaint, shared on X, has sparked a debate over residents’ rights and builder accountability. The resident, identified as Varun Suhag, accused real estate developer M3M and the building management of putting his family under what he described as “house arrest”.

A New Home, An Unexpected Problem

Suhag said he owns Apartment 36C at Trump Towers Delhi NCR in Sector 65, Gurugram, and took possession on August 27, 2026. According to his post, the trouble began shortly after he started moving furniture into the apartment.

He alleged that the management disabled the lift call button for his floor. As a result, his family had to contact the helpdesk whenever they wanted to use the elevator, sometimes waiting 30 to 40 minutes.

He also claimed that delivery agents, visitors, personal vehicles and household goods were being stopped from reaching his apartment.

Elderly Mother And One-Year-Old Child Raise Safety Concerns

Suhag highlighted the difficulties faced by his family, particularly his elderly mother, who has a heart condition, and his one-year-old child.

He argued that repeated delays in accessing the elevator could create serious problems during a medical emergency.

In a WhatsApp message shared with his complaint, he also warned M3M promoter and director Pankaj Bansal that the restrictions could put his family’s safety at risk.

I the owner of Apartment number 36C, Trump Towers Delhi NCR, Sector 65, Gurugram have been put under house arrest by the builder M3M and management, Mr. Pankaj Bansal. https://t.co/uOntihr8Cw — varun suhag (@varunsuhag) November 1, 2026

RERA Dispute Behind The Conflict?

As the complaint gained attention, social media users questioned what had triggered the confrontation. Suhag claimed that he had approached the police and registered a complaint but received no immediate relief.

He also revealed that he had filed a case with Haryana RERA over delayed possession charges. According to him, the project was scheduled for completion in December 2024. He questioned how the building received its Occupancy Certificate and Completion Certificate despite construction work allegedly continuing.

Builder Restores Lift Access

The controversy took a turn when Suhag shared a follow-up update confirming that the builder had sent technical staff and restored elevator access to his floor.

He thanked people for supporting his complaint but maintained that the alleged actions could not simply be forgotten.

While the lift access issue has reportedly been resolved, questions surrounding the resident’s allegations and the ongoing RERA dispute remain unanswered. M3M’s response to the claims was not available in the information provided.

Also Read: 33 Women, 43 Men Found Inside Gujarat Hotel During Police Raid; What Cops Uncovered Behind Closed Doors Left Them Stunned