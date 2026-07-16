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Home > Regionals News > How A Bengaluru Thief Stole Women’s Undergarments, Wore Them, and Return The Next Day; Arrested

How A Bengaluru Thief Stole Women’s Undergarments, Wore Them, and Return The Next Day; Arrested

A bizarre case in Bengaluru has ended with the arrest of 23-year-old. A hidden camera exposed him stealing, wearing, and returning women's undergarments overnight.

How A Bengaluru Thief Stole Women’s Undergarments, Wore Them, and Return The Next Day; Arrested

Published By: Shamshad Ali
Published: Thu 2026-07-16 21:32 IST

While thefts of gold, luxury cars, or expensive clothing are common, a bizarre case in Bengaluru has left both residents and police astonished. A thief would sneak onto residential terraces around 3 am, steal freshly washed women’s undergarments, wear them, and then return them the next day in exchange for a new pair. Following a detailed investigation aided by CCTV footage, the Bengaluru police traced and arrested the 23-year-old suspect, identified as Abdul Husain, a native of Assam.

Bengaluru Undergarment Theft Case

According to reports, women residing in Bengaluru’s Hoysala Nagar area noticed a baffling pattern. Underwear left on terraces to dry overnight were repeatedly disappearing. Even more puzzlingly, the missing items would often reappear the next day, while a different, freshly washed pair would vanish in their place.

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After several such incidents, frustrated residents installed CCTV cameras to identify the intruder. The footage captured a young man entering a terrace, returning the previously stolen garments, and taking fresh ones before fleeing. Reports also indicated that the suspect engaged in inappropriate sexual behavior with the garments on the premises.

How the Suspect Was Arrested 

Following a formal complaint registered by local residents, the police initiated an investigation. Using the captured CCTV footage and local intelligence, officers successfully traced and arrested the 23-year-old suspect.

Police Statement: Investigators believe the accused acts on a psychological fetish. The police have confirmed at least two documented instances where the suspect stole the garments, wore them, and returned them the following day to swap for fresh ones.

The police are currently conducting further interrogations to determine if the suspect has targeted other households or stolen other valuable personal belongings from the neighborhood.

Also Read: What Made Atul Kulkarni Join Sonam Wangchuk’s Protest With One-Day Hunger Strike? Here’s What Actor Said

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How A Bengaluru Thief Stole Women’s Undergarments, Wore Them, and Return The Next Day; Arrested
Tags: Abdul Husain Bengaluru arrestBengaluru underwear thiefbizarre theft BengaluruCCTV camera undergarment thief

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