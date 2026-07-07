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Home > Regionals News > How a Gujarat Man Survived a 30-Minute Lioness Attack; Video Goes VIral

How a Gujarat Man Survived a 30-Minute Lioness Attack; Video Goes VIral

How a Gujarat cattle herder survived being trapped under a lioness for 30 minutes by staying completely still. Watch the dramatic viral rescue video.

How a Gujarat Man Survived a 30-Minute Lioness Attack; Video Goes VIral

Published By: Shamshad Ali
Published: Tue 2026-07-07 00:13 IST

In a shocking incident, a cattle herder was seriously injured after being attacked by a sub-adult Asiatic lion in Garajiya village, located in the Palitana taluka of Gujarat’s Bhavnagar district. The victim, identified as Kalubhai Boghabhai Parmar, had stepped out near his house in the morning to feed his cattle when the big cat suddenly pounced on him.  A horrifying 46-second video of the incident has gone viral on social media. The footage shows the lion pinning the bleeding man tightly to the ground, gripping one of his arms in its jaws while holding his leg down with its massive paws.  

A Tense Standoff and Dramatic Rescue

As Kalubhai lay helpless on the ground, frantically trying to find a way to escape, local villagers gathered around the periphery. Paralyzed by fear but desperate to save his life, bystanders began shouting loudly, raising an alarm, and pelting the lion with stones to scare it away. Despite the commotion, the lion held its ground tightly, preventing the victim from fleeing.

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After releasing Kalubhai, the lion moved toward a nearby cattle shelter. Local residents quickly rescued the heavily bleeding victim and rushed him to a government hospital in Palitana, from where he was later shifted to Bhavnagar. Forest officials have confirmed that he is currently undergoing treatment and is safely out of danger.  

Rising Man-Animal Conflict Sparking Concerns

Following the incident, local residents and the victim’s family alleged that despite the forest department being informed promptly, teams did not reach the spot on time. They have urgently requested the state authorities to implement stricter precautionary measures to avoid such dangerous human-wildlife conflicts, noting that this is a known wildlife movement corridor.

The incident follows a worrying spike in human-wildlife encounters in the Greater Gir landscape, with five human casualties linked to lion attacks recorded over the previous month alone. Meanwhile, the department has initiated measures to track and safely capture the lion. In a statement, authorities have strongly appealed to the public not to harass the wild animal and immediately contact forest personnel if the big cat is sighted again.

Also Read: Who Is Krishna Mohan? The New Interim General Secretary After Champat Rai’s Resignation

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How a Gujarat Man Survived a 30-Minute Lioness Attack; Video Goes VIral
Tags: Bhavnagar lion attackGujarat lion attackGujarat lion attack viral videohome-hero-pos-2Lion pins down man in Gujarat village

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How a Gujarat Man Survived a 30-Minute Lioness Attack; Video Goes VIral

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How a Gujarat Man Survived a 30-Minute Lioness Attack; Video Goes VIral
How a Gujarat Man Survived a 30-Minute Lioness Attack; Video Goes VIral
How a Gujarat Man Survived a 30-Minute Lioness Attack; Video Goes VIral
How a Gujarat Man Survived a 30-Minute Lioness Attack; Video Goes VIral

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