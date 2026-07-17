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Home > Regionals News > How a Parked Car on a Lucknow Road Led to the Discovery of a Police Officer’s Body? Here’s What Happened

How a Parked Car on a Lucknow Road Led to the Discovery of a Police Officer’s Body? Here’s What Happened

A parked car on a Lucknow road led to the discovery of a sub-inspector's body. Blood stains were found on his clothes as police launched a forensic investigation.

A missing police officer was found dead inside a parked car in Lucknow. (Photo: Representative Only)
A missing police officer was found dead inside a parked car in Lucknow. (Photo: Representative Only)

Published By: Sudeep Singh Rawat
Published: Fri 2026-07-17 21:15 IST

A massive police probe has been launched after the body of a Sub-Inspector attached to the Ghazipur police station in Lucknow was found in a parked car in suspicious circumstances. His clothes were bloodstained, but it was too early to say what caused his death, as per officials. More information is expected from the post-mortem and forensic examination.
 

Suspicious Car Raises Alarm

Local residents told authorities that they saw a car parked in the same spot since Thursday evening. Police were called after the vehicle had been stationary for hours, which was suspicious.
 
When officers arrived, they found the vehicle locked from the inside. They broke the window and found a man’s body inside. Police recovered an identity card from his pocket, which showed that the deceased was Ajay Thakur, a sub-inspector posted at Ghazipur police station. When the body was recovered, it had begun to swell after being inside the closed vehicle for a long period of time.
 

Forensic Team Begins Investigation

Senior police officers and a forensic team reached the spot immediately to probe the scene. During the initial inspection, blood stains believed to have come from a nosebleed were found on the officer’s clothes. The body was handed over for post-mortem examination after samples and other evidence were collected by forensic experts.
 
“Ajay Thakur’s mobile phone is switched off and he has been untraceable since yesterday,” said Deputy Commissioner of Police (West) Kamlesh Dixit. His last known position was later tracked by police to a parked car where his body was found.
 

Family Informed, Probe Continues

Ajay Thakur was a resident of Hapur, and his family has been informed about the incident, police said. Officials have said no conclusions should be drawn until the post-mortem and forensic reports are received.
 
The circumstances surrounding the officer’s death are being investigated from every possible angle. As the investigation continues, the cause is still unknown, and legal proceedings are ongoing.
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How a Parked Car on a Lucknow Road Led to the Discovery of a Police Officer’s Body? Here’s What Happened
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How a Parked Car on a Lucknow Road Led to the Discovery of a Police Officer’s Body? Here’s What Happened

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How a Parked Car on a Lucknow Road Led to the Discovery of a Police Officer’s Body? Here’s What Happened
How a Parked Car on a Lucknow Road Led to the Discovery of a Police Officer’s Body? Here’s What Happened
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