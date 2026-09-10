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Home > Regionals News > How Did Kanpur Businessman Vineet Minocha’s Daughter-in-Law Shalu Emerge as Mastermind in His Murder?

How Did Kanpur Businessman Vineet Minocha’s Daughter-in-Law Shalu Emerge as Mastermind in His Murder?

Vineet Minocha murder case takes a major turn as police arrest daughter-in-law Shalu, alleging she plotted the killing over money and hired two contract killers for Rs 6 lakh.

Police arrest Shalu in Vineet Minocha murder case over money plot (Image: X)
Police arrest Shalu in Vineet Minocha murder case over money plot (Image: X)

Published By: Khalid Qasid
Published: Thu 2026-09-10 09:51 IST

Kanpur businessman Vineet Minocha’s murder investigation has taken a major turn, with police arresting his daughter-in-law Shalu and naming her as the alleged mastermind. Police said Shalu planned the killing of her father-in-law over money and arranged for two contract killers to enter the family’s flat. DCP Qasim Abdali said Shalu had “hatched the conspiracy” and had also arranged for the attackers to get inside the house.

Reportedly, the case came under sharper focus after investigators found that there had been no robbery following the murder. Despite Vineet Minocha belonging to a wealthy family, the attackers did not take jewellery or cash from the house. This raised suspicion that the killing was planned from within the family rather than being a robbery gone wrong. Police arrested the two alleged attackers within 24 hours and later arrested Shalu after questioning them.

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Vineet Minocha case reveals how old servant knew the family routine

As per reports, CCTV footage helped police identify one of the accused as Vishal, who had worked as a servant at Vineet Minocha’s house until around six years ago. He was expelled after being accused of theft but allegedly remained in contact with Shalu and her husband and occasionally visited the house. Police said this gave him detailed knowledge of the family’s routine, including when members left and returned.

According to the investigation, Shalu left the house at around 9:36 pm on Saturday with her husband and six-year-old son to attend a party. About 10 minutes later, the two attackers reached the flat. Vineet was away at the time, allowing them to enter and hide inside for nearly half an hour while waiting for him to return. He came home at around 10:58 pm, and the two men allegedly killed him within the next half hour.

Vineet Minocha murder plan changed after he stayed awake

As per reports, police said the original plan was to make Vineet Minocha’s death look natural. The attackers allegedly intended to suffocate him with a pillow or another object after he fell asleep and then make it appear that he had died of a heart attack. Investigators believe this was meant to ensure that no family member came under suspicion.

However, Vineet did not sleep for long that night, forcing the attackers to change their plan. They allegedly attacked him repeatedly with knives. The post-mortem found deep stab wounds on several parts of his body. Police also found that Vishal had entered the flat using a duplicate key, strengthening the suspicion that the murder had been carefully planned.

Vineet Minocha killing linked to alleged money dispute

Reportedly, police also suspect that financial tensions within the family may have driven the alleged conspiracy. Media reports said Vineet Minocha was highly controlling and kept tight control over the expenses of his daughter and daughter-in-law. Police said Shalu was angry because she felt that, despite having her own money, she could not spend it as she wanted.

Investigators have alleged that the anger eventually turned into a murder plot. Reports said a contract worth Rs 6 lakh was agreed for the killing, with Rs 2 lakh to be paid after the murder and the remaining Rs 4 lakh after 15 days. The two accused were later caught in an encounter near Jawaharpuram and taken to hospital for treatment before police continued questioning them.

Shalu, who had earlier been seen crying after Vineet Minocha’s death, is now the main accused in the case, according to police. She has been arrested and sent to jail.

Also Read: Rakesh Mehta Found Dead In Noida: What Did The Last Note Of Former Delhi Chief Secretary Say?    

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How Did Kanpur Businessman Vineet Minocha’s Daughter-in-Law Shalu Emerge as Mastermind in His Murder?
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How Did Kanpur Businessman Vineet Minocha’s Daughter-in-Law Shalu Emerge as Mastermind in His Murder?

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How Did Kanpur Businessman Vineet Minocha’s Daughter-in-Law Shalu Emerge as Mastermind in His Murder?
How Did Kanpur Businessman Vineet Minocha’s Daughter-in-Law Shalu Emerge as Mastermind in His Murder?
How Did Kanpur Businessman Vineet Minocha’s Daughter-in-Law Shalu Emerge as Mastermind in His Murder?
How Did Kanpur Businessman Vineet Minocha’s Daughter-in-Law Shalu Emerge as Mastermind in His Murder?

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