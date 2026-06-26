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Home > Regionals News > How Mumbai Police Cracked The Local Train Murder Case In Just 15 Hours With One Tiny T-Shirt Clue

How Mumbai Police Cracked The Local Train Murder Case In Just 15 Hours With One Tiny T-Shirt Clue

A Mumbai local train murder case was solved in less than 15 hours after police identified the accused through a logo on his T-shirt seen in CCTV footage

Mumbai local train murder solved (Images: X)
Mumbai local train murder solved (Images: X)

Published By: Khalid Qasid
Published: Fri 2026-06-26 17:19 IST

A logo printed on a T-shirt turned out to be the breakthrough clue that helped police crack the sensational Mumbai local train murder case in less than 15 hours. According to News18 Marathi, what first appeared to be an ordinary detail helped the Government Railway Police (GRP) identify the suspect, trace his movements across the city and arrest him before he could flee Maharashtra. The accused, identified as 30-year-old Roshan Suvarna, allegedly stabbed 22-year-old Mayank Lohar to death inside a crowded first-class compartment of a Churchgate-Nalasopara fast local train on Tuesday night before disappearing into the crowd at Borivali station. With thousands of commuters using the Mumbai suburban rail network every hour, investigators initially had very few leads.

Reports say that, Multiple police teams reviewed footage from nearly 400 CCTV cameras installed at railway stations and nearby locations. During the search, officers noticed a logo on the suspect’s T-shirt. According to News18 Marathi, it belonged to a cargo handling company, giving investigators their first major breakthrough.

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Tiny Mumbai clue from T-shirt logo helps police identify accused and trace his escape

According to reports, Police visited the company, where officials identified the man seen in the CCTV footage as Roshan Suvarna. They also provided his residential address, employment details and mobile phone number, allowing investigators to shift from a blind search to a focused operation across Mumbai.

Using mobile phone tracking and technical surveillance, police reconstructed Suvarna’s movements after the incident. Investigators found that after getting off the train at Borivali, he travelled to his home in Mira Road, where he allegedly bathed, changed clothes, packed a bag and left again. Further investigation revealed that he was heading towards Panvel and had allegedly booked a bus ticket to his native place, Mangaluru, in an apparent attempt to escape. Acting quickly, a GRP team reached Panvel railway station and arrested him at around 2 pm on Wednesday, less than 15 hours after the fatal stabbing, according to News18 Marathi.

Mumbai train murder raises fresh security concerns after fatal argument over train door

As per reports, police said the incident began with a seemingly minor dispute over whether the train’s door should remain open during heavy rainfall. Investigators said Suvarna had boarded the train after failing to get a taxi because of the rain. During the journey, an argument allegedly broke out with Mayank Lohar over closing the coach door. The confrontation escalated when Suvarna allegedly pulled out a knife and stabbed Lohar multiple times before fleeing. The 22-year-old later died from his injuries.

The incident has once again put the spotlight on security across Mumbai’s suburban railway network. Commuters have questioned how the accused was able to carry a knife into a crowded first-class coach without being detected. Meanwhile, Lohar’s family has demanded the strictest punishment, saying he was not someone who picked fights and had only asked the accused to shut the train door because of the heavy rain.

Also Read: Odisha Son Forced To Carry Father’s Body On Bicycle As Social Boycott Leaves Family Without Funeral Help    

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How Mumbai Police Cracked The Local Train Murder Case In Just 15 Hours With One Tiny T-Shirt Clue
Tags: home-hero-pos-7Mumbai local train murderMumbai newsmumbai stabbing

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How Mumbai Police Cracked The Local Train Murder Case In Just 15 Hours With One Tiny T-Shirt Clue
How Mumbai Police Cracked The Local Train Murder Case In Just 15 Hours With One Tiny T-Shirt Clue
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How Mumbai Police Cracked The Local Train Murder Case In Just 15 Hours With One Tiny T-Shirt Clue

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