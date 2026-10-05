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Home > Regionals News > How Was Mad Sandhu Killed? Punjab Police Reveal How Shooters Tracked Him On Bike Before Murder – Inside Details

How Was Mad Sandhu Killed? Punjab Police Reveal How Shooters Tracked Him On Bike Before Murder – Inside Details

Police suspect Punjabi influencer and makeup artist Mad Sandhu was tracked before two bike-borne men shot him dead in Amritsar, as investigators probe the alleged planned killing.

Mad Sandhu Murder: Police Suspect Planned Attack In Amritsar (Images: X)
Mad Sandhu Murder: Police Suspect Planned Attack In Amritsar (Images: X)

Published By: Khalid Qasid
Published: Mon 2026-10-05 08:12 IST

Punjabi social media influencer and makeup artist Mad Sandhu may have been the target of a planned murder, with police saying he was followed before two men on a motorcycle shot him at a car-washing point on Loharka Road in Amritsar on Saturday. One of Punjab’s best-known LGBTQ personalities, Mad Sandhu was rushed to hospital after the attack but died on the way.

Mad Sandhu was allegedly tracked before shooters opened fire in Amritsar

As per reports, Amritsar Police Commissioner Harmanbir Singh Gill, who visited the crime scene, said the preliminary investigation showed that Mad Sandhu was being tracked before the attack. The accused allegedly followed him and opened fire after he reached the car-washing point before fleeing towards Loharka Road.

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Gill said police have information about both those who allegedly carried out the killing and the person who planned it. He indicated that the investigation could soon lead to major disclosures.

Mad Sandhu killing leaves police probing motive and wider conspiracy

Reportedly, police said investigators have gathered several crucial leads and are working to identify everyone involved in the killing. The focus is now on the motive behind the alleged planned attack and the wider conspiracy, while efforts are also underway to trace and arrest the accused.

Mad Sandhu was cremated on Sunday after his post-mortem examination. His family members bid him an emotional farewell as relatives and loved ones gathered for the final rites amid deep sorrow and tears.

Mad Sandhu faced homophobic trolling before his killing

Madhusudan, known as Mad Sandhu on social media, had faced constant homophobic trolling. He had openly embraced his sexual orientation and would often say, “God has made me the way I am.”

The killing of Mad Sandhu has now left investigators examining whether the attack was specifically planned and who was behind it. Police are continuing efforts to establish the full chain of events surrounding Mad Sandhu’s murder.

Also Read: BPSC Teacher Saali-Jija Love Affair: Woman Marries Brother-in-Law, Betrays Her Own Sister; Darbhanga DEO Seeks Explanation- What happened?    

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How Was Mad Sandhu Killed? Punjab Police Reveal How Shooters Tracked Him On Bike Before Murder – Inside Details
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How Was Mad Sandhu Killed? Punjab Police Reveal How Shooters Tracked Him On Bike Before Murder – Inside Details

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How Was Mad Sandhu Killed? Punjab Police Reveal How Shooters Tracked Him On Bike Before Murder – Inside Details
How Was Mad Sandhu Killed? Punjab Police Reveal How Shooters Tracked Him On Bike Before Murder – Inside Details
How Was Mad Sandhu Killed? Punjab Police Reveal How Shooters Tracked Him On Bike Before Murder – Inside Details
How Was Mad Sandhu Killed? Punjab Police Reveal How Shooters Tracked Him On Bike Before Murder – Inside Details
How Was Mad Sandhu Killed? Punjab Police Reveal How Shooters Tracked Him On Bike Before Murder – Inside Details

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