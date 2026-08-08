How Woman Accused Of Blackmailing Men Of Rs 6 Crore Via Dating Apps In Uttar Pradesh

An extortion racket has come to light in Uttar Pradesh after a High Court lawyer filed a complaint against a woman accused of trapping men through popular dating applications and social media platforms. The accused, reportedly operating under multiple aliases including “Sweety Tiwari” allegedly used intimate content to blackmail victims, extorting an estimated Rs 6 crore from them.

How UP Woman Duped Men in UP

According to the police complaint, the accused targeted affluent men on dating apps like Tinder and social media platforms. The operation typically followed a calculated pattern where she would first initiate contact and engage in friendly conversations to gain the victim’s trust. Once a level of intimacy was established, victims were lured into private meetings or engaged in compromising video calls, during which the accused secretly recorded intimate photographs and videos. Using this captured content, she would then threaten to release the material publicly or circulate it among the victims’ families and professional circles. The complaint alleges that the accused did not act alone, but operated as part of a larger extortion network designed to systematically drain victims of their savings.

Rape and Murder Charges

The investigation has revealed a more sinister layer to the scheme. If victims refused to pay the demanded sums, the accused allegedly threatened to file false criminal cases against them, specifically citing charges of rape and attempted murder. By leveraging the fear of severe legal consequences and social stigma, she reportedly coerced multiple men into making repeated payments. Authorities are now verifying these claims as part of an ongoing criminal investigation.

Viral Evidence and Police Investigation

The case gained significant traction on social media after several controversial photographs linked to the accused began circulating online. One image reportedly shows the woman lying on a bed covered in large sum of cash, while another depicts her holding what appears to be a firearm. While these images have sparked widespread public outrage, law enforcement officials have cautioned that their authenticity and origin are currently being verified as part of the evidentiary process. The Prayagraj police have registered a case and are currently tracking the digital footprint of the accused to determine the full extent of the extortion network.

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