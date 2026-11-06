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Home > Regionals News > Humare Ram Ji Seedhe, Tumhare Thakurji Tedhe’: Dhirendra Shastri Faces Complaint Over Remarks On Lord Krishna

Humare Ram Ji Seedhe, Tumhare Thakurji Tedhe’: Dhirendra Shastri Faces Complaint Over Remarks On Lord Krishna

Dhirendra Krishna Shastri faces a police complaint in Meerut over alleged remarks about Lord Krishna and Lord Ram. The SSP has ordered an inquiry, while Shastri has issued an apology.

'Humare Ram Ji Seedhe, Tumhare Thakurji Tedhe': Dhirendra Shastri Faces Complaint Over Remarks on Lord Krishna
'Humare Ram Ji Seedhe, Tumhare Thakurji Tedhe': Dhirendra Shastri Faces Complaint Over Remarks on Lord Krishna

Published By: Khushi Patel
Published: Fri 2026-11-06 13:08 IST

Members of the Samajwadi Party (SP) on Tuesday submitted a complaint to Meerut Senior Superintendent of Police (SSP) BBGTS Murthy against Bageshwar Dham’s Dhirendra Krishna Shastri over his alleged objectionable remarks about Lord Krishna and Lord Ram. They want an impartial probe and legal action. The senior police officer has ordered an inquiry. Shastri has since apologised to anyone who was offended.

A Remark That Travelled Far

It began at a religious gathering, where Shastri made comments that quickly drew public criticism. Devotees and local organisations objected to his language and approached the police. The line now used as the headline, which sets one deity’s form against another’s, has become the focus of the row. The complaint refers to his alleged comments on Lord Krishna’s flute playing and standing posture, and to a separate alleged statement on Lord Ram.

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The Complaint at the SSP’s Door

On Tuesday, SP members went to Meerut SSP BBGTS Murthy and handed over a written complaint. They said the remarks had hurt religious sentiments and asked for an impartial probe and legal action. The SSP has ordered an inquiry into the matter.

What the Complainants Said

SP Lohia Vahini district president Shashikant Gautam said Lord Krishna and Lord Ram are symbols of the faith of crores of people and of Indian culture. In his words, making objectionable remarks about their form and religious traditions from a public platform is extremely unfortunate. He argued that freedom of expression cannot be a licence to hurt religious feelings, and asked the police to examine the video and act according to law if Shastri is found guilty.

President of the Student Union Anuj Bhadana said that the identity of India lies in the brotherhood and religious unity in respecting all religions. He added that making derogatory statements with regards to the deities or icons of any religion can lead to unnecessary tension in society, and that individuals in public life have to be cautious regarding their speech. He advised the police force to handle the case seriously and conduct an unbiased inquiry.

Shastri’s Response

In response to the furore, Shastri released an apology for anyone who might have felt hurt by his comments. He clarified that his words came purely out of devotion, which is referred to as bhava.

What Happens Next?

Will the police inquiry find that the video discloses an offence, or will Shastri’s apology and explanation settle the matter? Will more complaints follow from other districts? And will the row deepen, given that the complaint came from a political party’s members? For now, the inquiry ordered by the Meerut SSP will decide the next step.

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Humare Ram Ji Seedhe, Tumhare Thakurji Tedhe’: Dhirendra Shastri Faces Complaint Over Remarks On Lord Krishna
Tags: Bageshwar BabaBageshwar Dham babaDhirendra Krishna Shastri caseDhirendra Krishna Shastri controversyDhirendra ShastriDhirendra Shastri controversy

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Humare Ram Ji Seedhe, Tumhare Thakurji Tedhe’: Dhirendra Shastri Faces Complaint Over Remarks On Lord Krishna

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Humare Ram Ji Seedhe, Tumhare Thakurji Tedhe’: Dhirendra Shastri Faces Complaint Over Remarks On Lord Krishna
Humare Ram Ji Seedhe, Tumhare Thakurji Tedhe’: Dhirendra Shastri Faces Complaint Over Remarks On Lord Krishna
Humare Ram Ji Seedhe, Tumhare Thakurji Tedhe’: Dhirendra Shastri Faces Complaint Over Remarks On Lord Krishna
Humare Ram Ji Seedhe, Tumhare Thakurji Tedhe’: Dhirendra Shastri Faces Complaint Over Remarks On Lord Krishna
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