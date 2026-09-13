Hung Upside Down, Tied to Pole And Rs 5 Lakh Demand: UP Man Caught Meeting Married Ex-Girlfriend

A shocking incident has come to light after a young man was allegedly beaten, tied with a rope and hung upside down after he went to a nearby village to meet his married girlfriend. The incident reportedly took place in Kasimpur, where the man was allegedly caught by members of the woman’s family.

Beaten and Hung Upside Down

According to the victim’s family, the young man was subjected to brutal treatment after being caught. He was allegedly tied with a rope and hung upside down for around half an hour. He was later tied to a pole while several people remained at the spot. A video of the incident has since gone viral on social media. The footage reportedly shows the young man hanging upside down from a rope, surrounded by several people. At various points, the victim can be seen repeatedly trying to hide his face.

Family Reaches the Spot

The young man’s family reportedly learned about the incident the following morning and rushed to the spot. Following their arrival, discussions were held between the two sides in an attempt to settle the dispute. A village council was also reportedly convened to discuss the matter and find a way to resolve the situation.

यूपी: शादीशुदा प्रेमिका से मिलने गए युवक को रस्सी से बाँध कर उल्टा लटकाकर पीटने का आरोप है। सहारनपुर का मामला है। परिजनों पर आरोप है। घटना करीब दस दिन पुरानी बतायी जा रहा है लेकिन वीडियो अब वायरल हुआ है। pic.twitter.com/qYhIMwGike — Madan Mohan Soni (@madanmohansoni) September 12, 2026

Rs 5 Lakh Allegedly Demanded

During the discussions, money was reportedly mentioned in connection with the young man’s release and the settlement of the dispute. The victim’s family has alleged that ₹5 lakh was demanded. The circumstances surrounding the alleged demand and the events leading up to the incident are now a matter of concern.

Investigation Awaited

The incident has sparked attention after the video surfaced online. Authorities are expected to examine the footage and the allegations made by the victim’s family to determine what happened and identify those responsible. Further action will depend on the findings of the investigation.

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