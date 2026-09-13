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Home > Regionals News > Hung Upside Down, Tied to Pole And Rs 5 Lakh Demand: UP Man Caught Meeting Married Ex-Girlfriend

Hung Upside Down, Tied to Pole And Rs 5 Lakh Demand: UP Man Caught Meeting Married Ex-Girlfriend

The victim’s family has also alleged that Rs 5 lakh was demanded during discussions to settle the dispute and secure his release.

Members of the woman’s family caught him, tied him with a rope and hung him upside down for around half an hour before tying him to a pole. (Source:Screengrab)
Members of the woman’s family caught him, tied him with a rope and hung him upside down for around half an hour before tying him to a pole. (Source:Screengrab)

Published By: Shamshad Ali
Published: Sun 2026-09-13 11:15 IST

A shocking incident has come to light after a young man was allegedly beaten, tied with a rope and hung upside down after he went to a nearby village to meet his married girlfriend. The incident reportedly took place in Kasimpur, where the man was allegedly caught by members of the woman’s family.

Beaten and Hung Upside Down

According to the victim’s family, the young man was subjected to brutal treatment after being caught. He was allegedly tied with a rope and hung upside down for around half an hour. He was later tied to a pole while several people remained at the spot. A video of the incident has since gone viral on social media. The footage reportedly shows the young man hanging upside down from a rope, surrounded by several people. At various points, the victim can be seen repeatedly trying to hide his face.

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Family Reaches the Spot

The young man’s family reportedly learned about the incident the following morning and rushed to the spot. Following their arrival, discussions were held between the two sides in an attempt to settle the dispute. A village council was also reportedly convened to discuss the matter and find a way to resolve the situation.

Rs 5 Lakh Allegedly Demanded

During the discussions, money was reportedly mentioned in connection with the young man’s release and the settlement of the dispute. The victim’s family has alleged that ₹5 lakh was demanded. The circumstances surrounding the alleged demand and the events leading up to the incident are now a matter of concern.

Investigation Awaited

The incident has sparked attention after the video surfaced online. Authorities are expected to examine the footage and the allegations made by the victim’s family to determine what happened and identify those responsible. Further action will depend on the findings of the investigation.
Also Read: Indian-Origin CEO Spends Rs 3.5 Crore On Girlfriend, Sues Her After Break-Up; Here’s What Court Said

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Hung Upside Down, Tied to Pole And Rs 5 Lakh Demand: UP Man Caught Meeting Married Ex-Girlfriend
Tags: brutal assaultex-girlfriendFamily Disputeformer girlfriendhome-hero-pos-7man beatenman hung upside downman tied to polemarried girlfriendmoney demandvillage councilvillage disputeviral video

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Hung Upside Down, Tied to Pole And Rs 5 Lakh Demand: UP Man Caught Meeting Married Ex-Girlfriend

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Hung Upside Down, Tied to Pole And Rs 5 Lakh Demand: UP Man Caught Meeting Married Ex-Girlfriend
Hung Upside Down, Tied to Pole And Rs 5 Lakh Demand: UP Man Caught Meeting Married Ex-Girlfriend
Hung Upside Down, Tied to Pole And Rs 5 Lakh Demand: UP Man Caught Meeting Married Ex-Girlfriend
Hung Upside Down, Tied to Pole And Rs 5 Lakh Demand: UP Man Caught Meeting Married Ex-Girlfriend
Hung Upside Down, Tied to Pole And Rs 5 Lakh Demand: UP Man Caught Meeting Married Ex-Girlfriend

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