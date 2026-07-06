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Home > Regionals News > Husband and Girlfriend Killed Newlywed Wife Just Three Months After Marriage; Later Fled to Nepal

Husband and Girlfriend Killed Newlywed Wife Just Three Months After Marriage; Later Fled to Nepal

Police arrested the husband and Girlfriend in Manesar, Gurugram, for killing the 22-year-old wife. The couple reportedly fled to Nepal after committing the crime.

Husband and Girlfriend Killed Newlywed Wife Just Three Months After Marriage; Later Fled to Nepal

Published By: Sudeep Singh Rawat
Published: Mon 2026-07-06 10:22 IST

Ketan Agarwal murder case was already making buzz across the internet, and now another disturbing case has emerged from Haryana’s Gurugram, where a husband killed his wife with the help of his girlfriend. According to police, a 25-year-old man, along with his girlfriend, murdered his newlywed wife to continue their relationship. The crime was planned in advance, which makes it one of the most disturbing cases reported from the region in recent months. 

Woman Reported Missing Days Before Body Was Found

The investigation in the matter began on May 22, when the mother of the 22-year-old victim approached Manesar Police Station to file a complaint about her missing daughter.

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According to the complaint filed, the woman had married Ankit, a resident of Manesar, in February. She reportedly went missing on May 21, and when her family looked for her and contacted her in-laws, they did not get any satisfactory answers. After suspecting foul play, the family filed a police complaint. 

The police registered an FIR and immediately launched an investigation. The next day, police recovered the body of the woman from a room in Manesar. The initial findings revealed that she had died from a gunshot wound. The investigators then added murder charges and intensified the probe.

Police Arrest Husband and His Alleged Girlfriend

Police arrested Ankit, 25, and his alleged girlfriend, Rajni Devi, 38, who is from Haryana’s Jhajjar district. Police investigation revealed that Ankit used to run a tobacco shop in Manesar, while Rajni worked at a local beauty parlour. The two had been in a relationship for around three years before Ankit’s marriage. 

Police Allege Murder Was Planned in Advance

According to police, the accused planned the murder of Ankit’s wife at Rajni’s rented accommodation in Manesar. Police allege that on the day of the incident, Ankit brought his wife to the rented room, where the two accused allegedly shot her dead.

The investigation revealed that the firearms used in the crime had been bought from Uttar Pradesh around two months earlier. The officers suspect that the gun was obtained specifically to carry out the alleged murder. 

Accused Allegedly Fled to Nepal After the Crime

After the killing, police claim the accused escaped from Haryana and travelled to Haridwar before crossing into Nepal. They reportedly remained outside India until June 30. Soon after returning, they were tracked down and arrested by the crime branch team in Manesar.

Both accused were produced before a court, which remanded them to five days of police custody. Police said questioning is continuing as investigators work to recover the murder weapon and collect additional evidence to strengthen the case. The investigation remains ongoing, and further details are expected as the probe progresses.

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Husband and Girlfriend Killed Newlywed Wife Just Three Months After Marriage; Later Fled to Nepal
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Husband and Girlfriend Killed Newlywed Wife Just Three Months After Marriage; Later Fled to Nepal

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Husband and Girlfriend Killed Newlywed Wife Just Three Months After Marriage; Later Fled to Nepal
Husband and Girlfriend Killed Newlywed Wife Just Three Months After Marriage; Later Fled to Nepal
Husband and Girlfriend Killed Newlywed Wife Just Three Months After Marriage; Later Fled to Nepal
Husband and Girlfriend Killed Newlywed Wife Just Three Months After Marriage; Later Fled to Nepal

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