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Home > Regionals News > Husband Butchers Sleeping Wife With Sickle Over Domestic Dispute, Flees After Leaving Her Dead At Home In Lalitpur: How Crime Unfolded

Husband Butchers Sleeping Wife With Sickle Over Domestic Dispute, Flees After Leaving Her Dead At Home In Lalitpur: How Crime Unfolded

A quarrel over household chores turned fatal in a Talbehat village. The accused fled the scene but was caught within days. Here is how it all played out.

Husband Butchers Sleeping Wife With Sickle Over Domestic Dispute. (Image Credit: X)
Husband Butchers Sleeping Wife With Sickle Over Domestic Dispute. (Image Credit: X)

Published By: Khushi Patel
Published: Tue 2026-10-06 10:29 IST

Night had settled over Khaira Majra, a small hamlet in Sunauri village under Talbehat in Uttar Pradesh’s Lalitpur district. It was around 10 pm on October 2. Most households were winding down.

Inside one home, though, tempers were rising. Geeta Yadav, 37, and her husband Kripal Singh were arguing. The cause, police say, was nothing more than household chores.

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Couples argue over such things all the time. No one in the village could have guessed how this argument would end.

The Moment It Turned Deadly

According to police, the argument kept escalating. Kripal, in a fit of rage, picked up a sickle and struck his wife on the head.

The blow was severe. Geeta collapsed with grievous injuries and died on the spot. A quarrel that began over daily chores had ended a woman’s life within minutes.

The Accused Vanishes Into the Dark

Kripal did not stay. He fled the house, leaving his wife’s body behind.

Who found Geeta? How did the news spread through the village? When police arrived, they sent her body for post-mortem and began piecing together what had happened inside those four walls. Kripal, meanwhile, was nowhere to be found.

A Father Seeks Justice

The case moved forward on a complaint from Geeta’s father, Shivraj Singh. Acting on it, police registered a murder case against Kripal and launched a search.

For a family that had lost a daughter, the wait for the accused’s arrest must have been long.

The Hunt Ends

Police teams raided locations where Kripal might be hiding. On Sunday at 12 noon, the search ended with his arrest. A team led by Inspector-in-Charge Rameshchandra Mishra apprehended him.

Confession and Recoveries

During interrogation, Kripal confessed that he had attacked his wife during the domestic dispute. At his location, police recovered the sickle used in the crime and the blood-stained clothes he was wearing.

Both are likely to become key pieces of evidence as the case proceeds.

Police Announce the Case

At 6 pm on Sunday, Police Commissioner Talbehat formally announced the case and the arrest. Kripal Singh was then produced in court.

What Happens Next?

Further legal action is underway. The evidence will be tested in court, and Geeta’s family waits for justice. Many questions remain. What exactly led to the argument that night? Did the couple’s disputes have a history? The investigation may yet answer them.

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Husband Butchers Sleeping Wife With Sickle Over Domestic Dispute, Flees After Leaving Her Dead At Home In Lalitpur: How Crime Unfolded

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Husband Butchers Sleeping Wife With Sickle Over Domestic Dispute, Flees After Leaving Her Dead At Home In Lalitpur: How Crime Unfolded

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Husband Butchers Sleeping Wife With Sickle Over Domestic Dispute, Flees After Leaving Her Dead At Home In Lalitpur: How Crime Unfolded

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Husband Butchers Sleeping Wife With Sickle Over Domestic Dispute, Flees After Leaving Her Dead At Home In Lalitpur: How Crime Unfolded
Husband Butchers Sleeping Wife With Sickle Over Domestic Dispute, Flees After Leaving Her Dead At Home In Lalitpur: How Crime Unfolded
Husband Butchers Sleeping Wife With Sickle Over Domestic Dispute, Flees After Leaving Her Dead At Home In Lalitpur: How Crime Unfolded
Husband Butchers Sleeping Wife With Sickle Over Domestic Dispute, Flees After Leaving Her Dead At Home In Lalitpur: How Crime Unfolded
Husband Butchers Sleeping Wife With Sickle Over Domestic Dispute, Flees After Leaving Her Dead At Home In Lalitpur: How Crime Unfolded

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