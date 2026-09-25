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Home > Regionals News > Husband Came Home With Chicken, Drunken Fight With Wife Turns Fatal; 6-Year-Old Daughter Dies

Husband Came Home With Chicken, Drunken Fight With Wife Turns Fatal; 6-Year-Old Daughter Dies

A six-year-old girl in Gonda died after allegedly being injured during a domestic dispute between her intoxicated parents. Police detained her father, while the post-mortem will establish the cause.

Husband Came Home With Chicken, Drunken Fight With Wife Turns Fatal. Image Credit: @askshivaji27/X
Husband Came Home With Chicken, Drunken Fight With Wife Turns Fatal. Image Credit: @askshivaji27/X

Published By: Khushi Patel
Published: Fri 2026-09-25 08:42 IST

A six-year-old girl passed away in Hathi village of Karnailganj police station of Gonda due to violence arising from an altercation between her parents. The girl’s father has been detained for questioning by the police as they await the post-mortem result that will help them know what caused her death.

Quarrel over Cooking Chicken Leads to Violence

As per the relatives of the deceased, her father Pramod Gautam, who is 35 years old came home drunk with a chicken on the night of September 24. An argument ensued between him and his wife Lakshmi over whether the chicken should be cooked or not, which escalated into violence. During the scuffle, their six-year-old daughter was injured.

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Rushed To Hospital, Declared Dead

The family had rushed the young girl to the Karnailganj Community Health Centre, where she was pronounced dead on arrival. Word of her death got out soon after that and the villagers went into a panic mode.

No Injuries

According to the investigators, the most striking thing in this case is the absence of visible signs of injuries on the girl’s body. Neither the police nor the forensic officers found any traces of blood in the area.

Officials Confirm Domestic Dispute

Gonda ASP Nitesh Singh confirmed that a dispute between husband and wife had taken place in Hathi village and that the husband was intoxicated at the time. He said the altercation resulted in the death of their daughter, and that the body has been sent for post mortem examination. A forensic team along with senior officials visited the spot to examine the scene.

Father Detained For Questioning

Police have detained Pramod Gautam, who lived with his wife and three children, including two sons and the deceased daughter. His parents reside nearby. He is currently being questioned as part of the investigation.

Post Mortem Report Awaited

Police say the exact cause of death, the nature of the injuries, and whether the assault was directly responsible will only become clear once the post mortem report is received. Further legal action will depend on these findings. The family remains in mourning as the village continues to grapple with the tragedy.

Also Read: Newborn Stolen From Saharanpur Hospital, ‘Baby Boy’ Celebration At Home; 250+ CCTV Cameras Reveal The Truth

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Husband Came Home With Chicken, Drunken Fight With Wife Turns Fatal; 6-Year-Old Daughter Dies
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Husband Came Home With Chicken, Drunken Fight With Wife Turns Fatal; 6-Year-Old Daughter Dies

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Husband Came Home With Chicken, Drunken Fight With Wife Turns Fatal; 6-Year-Old Daughter Dies

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Husband Came Home With Chicken, Drunken Fight With Wife Turns Fatal; 6-Year-Old Daughter Dies
Husband Came Home With Chicken, Drunken Fight With Wife Turns Fatal; 6-Year-Old Daughter Dies
Husband Came Home With Chicken, Drunken Fight With Wife Turns Fatal; 6-Year-Old Daughter Dies
Husband Came Home With Chicken, Drunken Fight With Wife Turns Fatal; 6-Year-Old Daughter Dies
Husband Came Home With Chicken, Drunken Fight With Wife Turns Fatal; 6-Year-Old Daughter Dies

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