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Home > Regionals News > Husband Chokes Wife To Death By Pressing Her Neck Over Suspected Affair, Locks Her Inside Room-What Happened Next?

Husband Chokes Wife To Death By Pressing Her Neck Over Suspected Affair, Locks Her Inside Room-What Happened Next?

An Agra court has sentenced Shishupal Singh to life imprisonment for strangling his wife, Deepmala, to death over suspicions about her character.

The court also imposed a fine of Rs 50,000, with Rs 25,000 to be given to the victim’s father.
The court also imposed a fine of Rs 50,000, with Rs 25,000 to be given to the victim’s father.

Published By: Shamshad Ali
Published: Fri 2026-10-09 21:40 IST

A court in Agra has sentenced Shishupal Singh to life imprisonment for strangling his wife, Deepmala, to death over suspicions about her character. The court also imposed a fine of Rs 50,000 on the accused, of which Rs 25,000 will be given to the deceased’s father as compensation. According to the prosecution, Singh suspected his wife’s character. After allegedly killing her by strangling her, he locked the room and fled the scene.

Husband Suspected Wife’s Character

The prosecution told the court that Singh suspected Deepmala’s character, which led to the crime. The case was subsequently investigated, and the evidence presented before the court led to his conviction for his wife’s murder.

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Locked Room After Killing Wife, Then Fled

According to the prosecution, after strangling Deepmala to death, Singh locked the room before fleeing. The circumstances surrounding the incident formed part of the case presented before the court.

Court Awards Life Imprisonment

After convicting Singh of murdering his wife, the court sentenced him to life imprisonment. It also imposed a fine of Rs 50,000. As part of the order, Rs 25,000 from the fine will be paid to Deepmala’s father. The compensation is intended for the victim’s family following the conviction. The judgment brings the case to a significant legal conclusion, with Singh sentenced to life imprisonment for the killing of his wife.
Also Read: Delhi Jantar Mantar Protest: What’s Open, What’s Closed On October 10? Check Metro, Trains, Liquor Shops, Markets and Internet Updates

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Husband Chokes Wife To Death By Pressing Her Neck Over Suspected Affair, Locks Her Inside Room-What Happened Next?
Tags: Agra court verdictAgra wife murder caseDeepmala murder casehusband gets life imprisonmentmurder over suspected affairShishupal Singhwife strangled to death

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Husband Chokes Wife To Death By Pressing Her Neck Over Suspected Affair, Locks Her Inside Room-What Happened Next?

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Husband Chokes Wife To Death By Pressing Her Neck Over Suspected Affair, Locks Her Inside Room-What Happened Next?

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Husband Chokes Wife To Death By Pressing Her Neck Over Suspected Affair, Locks Her Inside Room-What Happened Next?
Husband Chokes Wife To Death By Pressing Her Neck Over Suspected Affair, Locks Her Inside Room-What Happened Next?
Husband Chokes Wife To Death By Pressing Her Neck Over Suspected Affair, Locks Her Inside Room-What Happened Next?
Husband Chokes Wife To Death By Pressing Her Neck Over Suspected Affair, Locks Her Inside Room-What Happened Next?
Husband Chokes Wife To Death By Pressing Her Neck Over Suspected Affair, Locks Her Inside Room-What Happened Next?

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