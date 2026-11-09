Husband Didn’t Like What Wife Cooked, She Stabs Him In Chest; Ex-Serviceman Dies In Ahmedabad – How Domestic Dispute Led To Murder?

A disagreement over what was cooked for dinner ended in the death of a 39-year-old retired serviceman in Ahmedabad, where his 34-year-old wife allegedly stabbed him in the chest with a kitchen knife. The victim, identified as Dilipbhai Somaji Kharadi, was attacked during a domestic argument in the Naroda area late Thursday night. His wife, Nirmala Kharadi, allegedly took him to a hospital after the stabbing, but doctors declared him dead.

Ahmedabad dinner dispute escalates into fatal stabbing

As per reports, the couple reportedly argued over household matters, including the food prepared at home. According to reports, the latest argument began when Dilip questioned why a particular vegetable had not been cooked. The exchange turned violent, following which Nirmala allegedly picked up a vegetable-cutting knife from the kitchen and stabbed him in the chest.

Dilip sustained serious injuries and succumbed to them. The couple have two children. Police said they had been having disagreements over household matters before the incident.

Ahmedabad police arrest accused within hours

Reports say that Nirmala was apprehended on Friday, within hours of the killing, after investigators examined CCTV footage and acted on specific intelligence inputs. Naroda Inspector B M Katariya confirmed the arrest.

A murder case has been registered under Section 103(1) of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita (BNS), 2023, along with relevant provisions of the Gujarat Police Act.

Ahmedabad case recalls similar domestic violence incidents

In the same way, there have been cases of women murdering their husbands in Hyderabad in October 2026. According to the case, a 45-year-old woman murdered her 55-year-old husband, Kotham Prabhakar, stabbing him on the chest during a family dispute.

In Navsari district in Gujarat, August 2026 witnessed a man murder his son by stabbing him and injuring his wife and his father because of a family dispute.

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