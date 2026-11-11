Husband Discovers Wife’s Affair With Younger Man After 18 Years Of Marriage, Kills Her Before Suicide; Recorder Captures Love Affair – What Was In It?

An extramarital relationship has emerged as a major angle in the deaths of a husband and wife in Indore’s Sai Vihar Colony, under the Rau police station area. Police investigation has revealed that Pawan Soni, who had married Varsha 18 years ago after a love affair, allegedly killed her inside their house before dying by suicide. Investigators said tensions had grown between the couple after Varsha became close to a young man, Faizan Khan. The couple’s children were away playing in a garden when the incident took place. They returned home around an hour and a half later and discovered their parents dead.

How Faizan entered the couple’s life in Indore

Reportedly, according to the police investigation, Pawan and Varsha had built a family together after their love marriage 18 years ago. However, their relationship gradually deteriorated. Disagreements over minor issues became frequent, and eventually, the two stopped communicating with each other.

During this period, the couple started their own restaurant. Faizan Khan had come there to set up the restaurant, which is when he met Varsha. Their initial acquaintance reportedly developed into friendship, and later, a romantic relationship. Police said Varsha had grown close to Faizan and had also spoken about separating from her husband and children.

Indore husband allegedly saved recordings of wife’s conversations

According to reports, Pawan had reportedly learnt about his wife’s relationship with Faizan and saved several recordings related to their conversations on his mobile phone. Police are examining these recordings as part of the investigation.

Investigators said Pawan feared that his wife’s relationship with Faizan could affect his family, home and property. Disputes had also intensified over the future of their children and the family. Police are investigating the circumstances surrounding the relationship and the conversations recorded on Pawan’s phone.

What happened inside the Indore house on Sunday

Reports say that according to the investigation, Pawan sent his son and daughter to play in a garden on Sunday. After the children left, he allegedly attacked Varsha inside their house. He strangled her using a chain and also stabbed a knife into her neck.

After killing his wife, Pawan hanged himself and died by suicide. The deaths came to light around one-and-a-half hours later when the children returned home from the garden.

Faizan arrested as Indore police investigate recordings

As per reports, Police have registered a case against Faizan under various sections, including abetment to suicide, for his alleged role in the case. He has been arrested and sent to jail. According to the police, criminal cases were already registered against him.

ACP Nidhi Saxena said the investigation is examining the different aspects of the case, including the mobile phone recordings, the alleged relationship and the complete sequence of events leading to the deaths. Police are continuing to investigate Faizan’s role and other circumstances surrounding the incident.

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