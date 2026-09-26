Husband Killed Wife, Dumped Body in Vacant Plot, But One Clothing Tag Exposed Bengaluru Murder Mystery

Bengaluru Police have solved a murder case with the help of a clothing tag, which turned out to be a crucial clue. Police used that tag to trace a shop and then identified the decomposed body of a 28-year-old woman, which was wrapped in a mattress at a vacant site.

As per reports, the body was found in Agrahara Layout on September 2, when a group of cleaning workers were clearing thick vegetation from the area. The body was badly decomposed, which made the identification challenging. When police closely observed the body, they found a clothing tag that gave the police their first major lead.

How Police Identified the Woman

According to police, investigators traced the clothing tag to a mall where the woman had reportedly purchased the clothes. The purchase details eventually helped them establish her identity. The woman was identified as Anusuya Behra, a native of Odisha.

“Using the tag on her clothes, we tracked the shop from where she made the purchase and got her contact information, which helped us trace her husband, Sagar Chandra Rawat, 32, also a native of Odisha,” a senior police officer of the special investigation team said.

The investigation then shifted towards her husband, Sagar Chandra Rawat. Police arrested Rawat on September 9. They said the murder had taken place around a month before the body was discovered.

Couple Reportedly Had Frequent Fights

According to investigators, Anusuya and Rawat were living together in Bengaluru. Both worked at hotels, while Rawat was employed as a kitchen supervisor. Police said the couple frequently argued over financial issues.

On August 11, Anusuya allegedly went to the hotel where Rawat worked. She reportedly confronted him over his salary. The argument later continued at their rented house in MS Nagar.

Police allege that Rawat strangled her during the argument. The investigation further revealed what happened after the alleged murder.

Body Allegedly Kept Inside House for Three Days

According to police, Rawat allegedly kept Anusuya’s body inside their home for three days. He then allegedly placed the body inside a mattress and tied it with a rope. Police said he later carried the mattress to an overgrown vacant site around 500 metres from their house. The disposal allegedly took place on a rainy night.

Investigators believe the weather helped him move the mattress without immediately attracting attention. Police said he allegedly made it appear as though he was simply disposing of an old mattress.

An officer said Rawat also watched the area after dumping the body.

“He monitored the location for four to five days to check if the body was discovered while continuing to work as a kitchen supervisor,” the officer said.

Woman’s Phone Allegedly Switched Off

Police also alleged that Rawat tried to create a false story about Anusuya’s disappearance. After the alleged crime, he reportedly switched off her phone. He also allegedly told her family that she had eloped with someone and could not be traced.

The explanation reportedly raised questions as investigators looked deeper into the couple’s relationship and their recent disputes. Police eventually focused on Rawat after learning about the alleged frequent arguments between the couple.

Husband Arrested in Bengaluru Murder Case

Rawat has been booked on charges of murder and causing the disappearance of evidence, police said. During questioning, he allegedly confessed to the murder and the disposal of the body, according to the police.

The case highlights how a seemingly small detail can become a major breakthrough in a difficult investigation. In this case, the clothing tag helped police move from an unidentified body to the identity of the victim and eventually to the person they arrested. Further investigation is underway. Police are also examining the circumstances surrounding the alleged murder and the disposal of the body.