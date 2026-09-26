LIVE TV
LIVE TV
TRENDING |
8th Pay Commission Iran War Ind vs Eng 8th Pay Commission Iran War Ind vs Eng 8th Pay Commission Iran War Ind vs Eng 8th Pay Commission Iran War Ind vs Eng
LIVE TV
TRENDING |
8th Pay Commission Iran War Ind vs Eng 8th Pay Commission Iran War Ind vs Eng 8th Pay Commission Iran War Ind vs Eng 8th Pay Commission Iran War Ind vs Eng
LIVE TV
Home > Regionals News > Husband Killed Wife, Dumped Body in Vacant Plot, But One Clothing Tag Exposed Bengaluru Murder Mystery

Husband Killed Wife, Dumped Body in Vacant Plot, But One Clothing Tag Exposed Bengaluru Murder Mystery

A clothing tag helped Bengaluru police identify a decomposed woman’s body found inside a mattress at a vacant site. Her husband was later arrested after investigators uncovered a trail of alleged disputes and deception.

Husband Killed Wife, Dumped Body in Vacant Plot, But One Clothing Tag Exposed Bengaluru Murder Mystery

Published By: Sudeep Singh Rawat
Published: Sat 2026-09-26 16:51 IST

Bengaluru Police have solved a murder case with the help of a clothing tag, which turned out to be a crucial clue. Police used that tag to trace a shop and then identified the decomposed body of a 28-year-old woman, which was wrapped in a mattress at a vacant site.  

As per reports, the body was found in Agrahara Layout on September 2, when a group of cleaning workers were clearing thick vegetation from the area. The body was badly decomposed, which made the identification challenging. When police closely observed the body, they found a clothing tag that gave the police their first major lead.

You Might Be Interested In

How Police Identified the Woman

According to police, investigators traced the clothing tag to a mall where the woman had reportedly purchased the clothes. The purchase details eventually helped them establish her identity. The woman was identified as Anusuya Behra, a native of Odisha.

“Using the tag on her clothes, we tracked the shop from where she made the purchase and got her contact information, which helped us trace her husband, Sagar Chandra Rawat, 32, also a native of Odisha,” a senior police officer of the special investigation team said.

The investigation then shifted towards her husband, Sagar Chandra Rawat. Police arrested Rawat on September 9. They said the murder had taken place around a month before the body was discovered.

Couple Reportedly Had Frequent Fights

According to investigators, Anusuya and Rawat were living together in Bengaluru. Both worked at hotels, while Rawat was employed as a kitchen supervisor. Police said the couple frequently argued over financial issues.

On August 11, Anusuya allegedly went to the hotel where Rawat worked. She reportedly confronted him over his salary. The argument later continued at their rented house in MS Nagar.

Police allege that Rawat strangled her during the argument. The investigation further revealed what happened after the alleged murder.

Body Allegedly Kept Inside House for Three Days

According to police, Rawat allegedly kept Anusuya’s body inside their home for three days. He then allegedly placed the body inside a mattress and tied it with a rope. Police said he later carried the mattress to an overgrown vacant site around 500 metres from their house. The disposal allegedly took place on a rainy night.

Investigators believe the weather helped him move the mattress without immediately attracting attention. Police said he allegedly made it appear as though he was simply disposing of an old mattress.

An officer said Rawat also watched the area after dumping the body.

“He monitored the location for four to five days to check if the body was discovered while continuing to work as a kitchen supervisor,” the officer said.

Woman’s Phone Allegedly Switched Off

Police also alleged that Rawat tried to create a false story about Anusuya’s disappearance. After the alleged crime, he reportedly switched off her phone. He also allegedly told her family that she had eloped with someone and could not be traced.

The explanation reportedly raised questions as investigators looked deeper into the couple’s relationship and their recent disputes. Police eventually focused on Rawat after learning about the alleged frequent arguments between the couple.

Husband Arrested in Bengaluru Murder Case

Rawat has been booked on charges of murder and causing the disappearance of evidence, police said. During questioning, he allegedly confessed to the murder and the disposal of the body, according to the police.

The case highlights how a seemingly small detail can become a major breakthrough in a difficult investigation. In this case, the clothing tag helped police move from an unidentified body to the identity of the victim and eventually to the person they arrested. Further investigation is underway. Police are also examining the circumstances surrounding the alleged murder and the disposal of the body.

You may also like
--------------------------------------------
Read about our editorial guidelines and standards here.
--------------------------------------------------

Stay informed on all the latest news, breaking news updates, and check all the important headlines in India news, World News, Sports News and Entertainment News on NewsX. Follow Us on Facebook, Twitter.

Add NewsX As A Trusted Source

Husband Killed Wife, Dumped Body in Vacant Plot, But One Clothing Tag Exposed Bengaluru Murder Mystery
Tags: bengaluru

RELATED News

Students Pack In, Attack IILM Student: Video Shows Man Hit By Thar, Kicked And Thrashed In Gurugram

4 Die, 3 Injured As Live Power Cable Falls On Sleeping Youths Inside Ganesh Pandal In Madhya Pradesh

Speeding i20 Kills One After Crashing Into Auto, Rickshaw At Delhi’s Sukhdev Vihar Metro Station; Cars Were Racing

19 Die, Several Hospitalised Due To Use Of Spurious Liquor In ‘Dry State’ Nagaland

Two Men Stripped, Beaten, Forced To Dance To ‘Nagin Nagin’ Song In Madhya Pradesh; What Led To Assault?

LATEST NEWS

From Busan to Indian Theatres: Prague Film School Alumni Mark a Breakthrough Year Across Global Cinema

ExamOnline CEO Maneesh Singh on Degrees, Skills and What Employers Really Need

Husband Killed Wife, Dumped Body in Vacant Plot, But One Clothing Tag Exposed Bengaluru Murder Mystery

Riya Sen MMS: How Actress From Royal Family And Bollywood Legacy Faced 2005 Video Controversy

ENG vs SL, 3rd ODI: Check England vs Sri Lanka Series-Decider – Timings, Venue, Squads, Where to Watch on TV, Live Streaming Details | All You Need to Know

Mahi Shrivastava’s ‘Nagin Jaise Dance’ Is Out, Bhojpuri Star Brings Retro Swag And High-Energy Moves – Watch Viral Video

Avengers Endgame Encore Box Office Collection Day 1: Marvel Re-Release Opens Close Behind The Vvaan With Rs 7.25 Crore

India vs Iran Kabaddi Final: India Win Gold Medal After Stunning Second-Half Comeback at Asian Games 2026

SMEBIZZ Shortlisted for 10-Minute Millionaire Challenge at INNOFEST INDIA 3.0 in Jaipur

England vs Spain UEFA Nations League 2026-27: Can The Three Lions Topple La Roja In London? Check Winner Prediction, Match Prediction, Live Streaming And More

Husband Killed Wife, Dumped Body in Vacant Plot, But One Clothing Tag Exposed Bengaluru Murder Mystery

Follow Us

Facebook Twitter Youtube Instagram

NewsX is India’s fastest growing English News Channel and enjoys highest viewership and highest time spent amongst educated urban Indians.

TOP CATEGORIES

QUICK LINKS

Husband Killed Wife, Dumped Body in Vacant Plot, But One Clothing Tag Exposed Bengaluru Murder Mystery

Follow Us

Facebook Instagram Twitter Youtube

NewsX is India’s fastest growing English News Channel and enjoys highest viewership and highest time spent amongst educated urban Indians.

TOP CATEGORIES

Group Websites

Husband Killed Wife, Dumped Body in Vacant Plot, But One Clothing Tag Exposed Bengaluru Murder Mystery
Husband Killed Wife, Dumped Body in Vacant Plot, But One Clothing Tag Exposed Bengaluru Murder Mystery
Husband Killed Wife, Dumped Body in Vacant Plot, But One Clothing Tag Exposed Bengaluru Murder Mystery
Husband Killed Wife, Dumped Body in Vacant Plot, But One Clothing Tag Exposed Bengaluru Murder Mystery
Husband Killed Wife, Dumped Body in Vacant Plot, But One Clothing Tag Exposed Bengaluru Murder Mystery

QUICK LINKS