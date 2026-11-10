15 Days, 3 Rounds, 7 Murders in Sasural: Mysuru Cab Driver Used Sleeping Pills-Stones; Wife and 6 Others Went Missing One by One- How the Mystery Uncovered?

Bengaluru cab driver Indushekhar is reportedly suspected of murdering his wife and six other members of his family over a period of 16 days and using their mobile phones to make it look like they were still living and moving around. He is believed to have sent messages to the family members of the deceased via their mobile phones, making it look like they were out of town and preventing any news of their disappearance from reaching the authorities. The murders occurred from October 16 till October 31.

How the Bengaluru family murders began with a marital dispute

According to police, the killings began on October 16 when Indushekhar allegedly murdered his wife, Sunitha. The couple had reportedly been facing marital problems for years. Relatives had repeatedly tried to reconcile them, but their disputes continued. Investigators suspect Indushekhar was angry about Sunitha’s close relationship with her family and believed her relatives were interfering in his life.

He allegedly struck Sunitha on the head with a grinding stone, killing her before taking her body to Nandi Hills for disposal. To avoid suspicion, he reportedly told neighbours that she had gone on a trip with friends and had switched off her phone.

Bengaluru cab driver allegedly killed six relatives one after another

After killing his wife, Indushekhar allegedly invited his brothers-in-law, Shivakumar and Shankar, to his house for a drinking party and murdered them. Investigators said he subsequently killed their wives, Nalini and Divya, his mother-in-law, Rupavathi, and Shankar’s seven-year-old son, Puneeth.

The victims were allegedly called to meet him one after another, and their bodies were dumped at different locations. A senior police source involved in the investigation told NDTV that all seven murders took place between October 16 and October 31.

Dead victims’ phones used to mislead relatives in Bengaluru murder case

One of the disturbing aspects of the case is how the accused allegedly used the victims’ mobile phones after killing them. Police said he accessed their phones and sent messages to relatives, making them believe the family members were travelling or staying away from home.

“These messages were intended to keep family members engaged, delay suspicion and prevent anyone from immediately reporting them missing,” a police source told NDTV.

As a result, relatives believed they were communicating with their family members even though some of them had already been murdered.

Bengaluru police investigate daughter’s alleged role and murder motive

Investigators are working to establish the sequence of each killing, the circumstances in which the victims were targeted and Indushekhar’s role in every murder. According to a senior police source, the immediate priority was to locate and recover all the bodies, secure evidence and question people connected to the case.

The minor daughter of the accused too has been arrested. It is believed that she might have helped her father or may have helped him to hide his criminal acts. Scientific evidence and other investigative clues will be considered by the police to corroborate their claims. Financial and other possible motives are also being investigated.

Past cases of cab driver and his YouTube channel

The police is also investigating the criminal past record of Indushekhar. Indushekhar was earlier arrested in a case of robbery and chain snatching from 2018.

His YouTube channel named ‘TaanaVaradi’ is also being investigated. The accused is alleged to have used this channel to make a claim about being a journalist. He had even stuck a sticker with the word ‘Press’ on his vehicle’s windshield.

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