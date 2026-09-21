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Home > Regionals News > Husband Kills Wife, Stabs Himself And Jumps From Balcony After Argument Turns Fatal In Pune

Husband Kills Wife, Stabs Himself And Jumps From Balcony After Argument Turns Fatal In Pune

A family dispute in Pune’s Dehugaon turned fatal when a 26-year-old man allegedly stabbed his wife to death before injuring himself and jumping from their second-floor balcony.

Husband Kills Wife, Stabs Himself and Jumps From Balcony (Photo: Unsplash)
Husband Kills Wife, Stabs Himself and Jumps From Balcony (Photo: Unsplash)

Published By: Khushi Patel
Published: Mon 2026-09-21 14:44 IST

A disturbing incident has left the Dehugaon area near Pimpri Chinchwad in shock after a family dispute turned fatal on Sunday morning, with a husband allegedly stabbing his wife to death before injuring himself and jumping from a second-floor balcony.

Incident Comes to Light Early Morning

The horrific case surfaced around 6.45 am on Sunday at Omkar Society in Dehugaon. The deceased has been identified as Shubhangi Akash Barskar, 28, a resident of Dehugaon in Haveli taluka. Her husband, Akash Ramdas Barskar, 26, also a resident of Dehugaon, sustained serious injuries and is currently undergoing treatment.

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Police Find Victim on Road, Wife Inside Flat

According to Senior Police Inspector Vikram Bansode of Dehu Road Police Station, a patrolling team received information that a person had been found injured in the Omkar Society area. On reaching the spot, police found Akash lying on the road in a pool of blood with serious injuries. They then went up to his second floor flat, where they found Shubhangi critically injured and unconscious. Both were rushed to hospital, where doctors declared Shubhangi dead on arrival.

Yearlong Dispute Preceded The Tragedy

Police said Akash worked as an IT engineer at a company in Hinjewadi, while Shubhangi was employed with a private firm. The couple had married in December 2023, and since then had reportedly been dealing with recurring domestic disputes. They had been living on rent in Omkar Society for the past four to five months. Police suspect the dispute turned violent on Sunday morning, with Akash allegedly stabbing Shubhangi with a sharp weapon before turning the weapon on himself and jumping from the gallery of the second floor flat.

Investigation Underway

Shubhangi’s post mortem was conducted at Yashwantrao Chavan Memorial Hospital in Pimpri, after which her body was handed over to relatives. Akash remains under treatment, with his condition described as critical. The incident has caused considerable unease in the Dehugaon and Pimpri areas, and Dehu Road police are investigating the case from all angles.

Also Read: Husband Thrashed With Slippers in Middle of Road as Wife, Relatives and Friends Join Attack

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Husband Kills Wife, Stabs Himself And Jumps From Balcony After Argument Turns Fatal In Pune

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Husband Kills Wife, Stabs Himself And Jumps From Balcony After Argument Turns Fatal In Pune

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Husband Kills Wife, Stabs Himself And Jumps From Balcony After Argument Turns Fatal In Pune
Husband Kills Wife, Stabs Himself And Jumps From Balcony After Argument Turns Fatal In Pune
Husband Kills Wife, Stabs Himself And Jumps From Balcony After Argument Turns Fatal In Pune
Husband Kills Wife, Stabs Himself And Jumps From Balcony After Argument Turns Fatal In Pune
Husband Kills Wife, Stabs Himself And Jumps From Balcony After Argument Turns Fatal In Pune

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