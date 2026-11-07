Husband Kills Wife With Grinding Stone Over Suspected Affair With Nephew In Prayagraj, Just 3 Days After She Returned From Parental Home; 3 Children Left Motherless

A quarrel between a husband and wife in Uttar Pradesh’s Prayagraj ended in a killing late on Thursday night. In Mandra village under Puramufti police station limits, Suman Kumar allegedly beat his 28-year-old wife, Bijma Devi, to death with a grinding stone (silbatta). Police say he told them he suspected her of an affair with a nephew. She had returned to the marital home only three days earlier. Suman has been taken into custody and is being questioned, and the couple’s three young children have lost their mother.

A Quarrel That Never Ended

The couple had been in dispute for a long time, according to police. Suman allegedly told investigators that he doubted his wife’s character and suspected a relationship with a nephew. The matter had caused repeated arguments. Police say the dispute did not end even after he brought her back from her parental home, and that late on Thursday night it turned deadly.

Three Days Home, Then Death

Suman had brought Bijma back from her parents’ house about three days before the killing. Her return did not bring peace. According to his statement to police, she met the young man again on Wednesday night, which led to another quarrel. After the argument, he attacked her, he allegedly said. Police are now piecing together the events between her return and the killing.

A Call at 2:30 in the Morning

At around 2:30 am, a call to Dial 112 reported that a woman had been murdered in Mandra village. The police team arrived to find Bijma Devi’s blood soaked body inside the house. The attack allegedly caused serious injuries to her head and eyes, and she died on the spot. Reports also mention injuries to her face and forehead.

Scene Sealed, Husband Detained

Police cordoned off the house, examined the scene and collected evidence. On suspicion, they detained her husband, Suman Kumar, and began questioning him. Forensic evidence is still being gathered from the scene.

Ten Years of Marriage, Three Small Children

Bijma Devi was from Sheikhpur village in the Charwa police station area of Kaushambi district. She married Suman Kumar of Mandra village about ten years ago. They have three children: a daughter aged four, and two more aged three and two. With their mother dead and their father in custody, the three young children are left without either parent at home.

The Call to Her Father

Police informed Bijma’s family on Friday morning. Her father, Rambhavan, said he received a call from Puramufti police station at around 7 am saying his daughter had been murdered. The news sent the family into grief. Police took the body into custody and sent it for post-mortem.

What Police Say

DCP City Sagar Jain said the initial investigation points to a dispute between husband and wife. He said the husband is in custody and being questioned, and that police are examining all aspects. Further legal action will depend on the post-mortem report and the facts that emerge in the investigation.

An Allegation Yet to Be Verified

The accusation Suman made against his wife has not been independently confirmed. Police say verification is still pending. Until then, it remains only the accused’s claim, and no evidence has been presented to support it.

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